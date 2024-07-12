My song was taken out of context – Gravity Omutujju

Lugaflow artiste Geresson Wabuyi, popularly known as Gravity Omutujju, has been in the news over his latest song Doozi.

The artiste was criticised by the Ugandan Medical Association, which said the video of his song portrays a negative image of the medical profession. However, during an interview on NBS, Gravity noted that the video was taken out of context.

“We were giving advice. People fear being injected and rarely complete medical prescriptions because they prefer tablets that take long to react, so I was trying to paint a picture that needles are not bad at all,” he said.