My spot has been empty but I'm back to dust it off, says Maro

Ronald Magada, aka Maro, is a Ugandan singer commonly known as the RnB Kyabazinga. He has for a long time been regarded as Busoga’s biggest export but about four years ago, he relocated to Germany to settle with his family and also in search of greener pastures.

Last weekend the singer was in town as one of the headlining acts for the 22nd edition of Roast and Rhyme and we caught up with him.

Welcome back Maro. What have you been up to in Germany?

I have been playing dad and working normal jobs, living a normal life with no cameras, but of course, I have been releasing some music that I did not really promote that much since I was far away from the source. On the days I did not perform, I was home babysitting, and I worked backstage at certain concerts because I was working with an events company some weekends.

What have you missed on the scene?

I missed the stage so much.

Your last performance in Uganda was during Navio’s concert at Sheraton last year. What has changed since?

I think nothing really changed, I just moved to Zambia for seven months and connected with the likes of General Ozzy, Roberto and producers like The Beat Banger and King tec Jethro.

What had taken you to Zambia?

My family moved to Zambia, so I had to be there with them.

What exactly were you doing with the General Ozzy’s and others?

I connected with those guys to do music, writing and managerial advice, among others. I am also the reason he came through for Weasel’s concert.

Have you been performing in Germany?

I have been performing at Ugandan shows but not as much at German festivals.

How would you relate German shows or festivals to Ugandan festivals?

The organisation is very similar, just more carefully done and considerate of the mistakes we have here since they have gone through all we are going through. They are also big on insurance and mindful of all parties, the art, artistes, etc. Payment is done with transparency; sound is done by professionals, and they specialise in only what they know. I know it will take time, but we will be there too, we will also ensure our concerts as they do the other side.

You made a grand entrance at the Bell-sponsored Roast and Rhyme event, taking to the stage in a mask. What was with that entrance?

I knew that not many knew my beautiful song, Nyo Nyo that came after Anjagala. I wanted to begin with such a song that expressed my vocal ability and have the audience guessing, that is why the MC called me "Venom"... all black and all, to have them guessing who it might be.

What were your expectations at Roast and Rhyme?

I had no expectations. I had my own picture of Maro the Great and how I would make that a real-life statement.

Mubbi Bubbi was one of the biggest songs of the evening. Tell us more about this collaboration with David Lutalo?

It is a significant song in my career because of the message it carries but also, I think it was supposed to win me Artiste of the Year that year.

Maro performs recently. PHOTO/FILE

I was busy singing those days and I believe that I missed receiving my flowers and top spot in the industry. All thanks to that Song.

While you were away, some artistes emerged from the Eastern region and are considered a threat to you. Are you back to reclaim your spot?

My spot has remained empty and I am back to dust it off.

Are you back for good or just here for some performances?

I am here; I may go to see my family for weeks but will always come back because Uganda is home.

Are you working on any projects?

A lot of projects such as the only Amapiano Song in Lusoga that I am about to put out. I made the song with The Beat Banger from Zambia. I also have more collaborations from Uganda coming through.

There has been a wave of concerts in Uganda lately. Are you also taking that route anytime soon?

I am going to have one in 2025 but I promised myself to first be active on the scene.

You have a big catalogue but what is your best song and why?

I love Biweewo since I did it with intent to have one of the first Lusoga urban song, expose my vocal abilities and when I listen to it, I feel as young as I was. It was mature in terms of lyrics and vocally. I have many broken life memories to this song, lol.

I am sure you have been keeping tabs on the music scene. Which artistes would you say have it?

Many, but Laty Wizy, Vyrota and Pretty Banks stand out for me.

If you could take back the hand of time, what would you change about your music career?