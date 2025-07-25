Nairobi shenanigans... just managing this cold with a coffee

My bladder is not complaining anymore. No, I have not emptied it yet. I guess it is the cold. Talk about silver linings. But I know this will not be for much longer, so I pray we get through “port health” fast. I reach for my yellow fever card and my Covid card falls out. I still travel with that thing.

Yes, laugh. Done with the port health people, I see passport control ahead but I first make a mad dash for the gents; come out quickly to line up for that stamp and a warm welcome into Kenya. “How many days are you here for?” I hear that question asked of people ahead of me. A week, perhaps? I am thinking beyond the conference in Nairobi to my frolicking in Nanyuki, Laikipia County, some 200 kilometres north of Nairobi.

Another hike up Mt Kenya, perhaps? Bar hopping? I guess we shall see. The guy ahead of me is holding a Ugandan national ID card. He hands over his papers and is asked what brings him to Nairobi. “I am here to pick my passport from the Swiss embassy”, he answers. The pain of being an African. You take a flight to another country to beg for permission to enter another country. Anyway, I step up to a beautiful young lady. She is pleasant. She quickly stamps my passport. She did not ask what I was there for or how long I was gonna stay. She just recognised my Ugandan passport, then slapped three months in there. It was time to hit the Nairobi streets! But first, coffee at the Costa Caffe. “Double cappuccino, please”; I say absent mindedly. “350”, she says, with that thick accent. I hand her some crisp, yet moldy smelling Kenyan currency notes.



