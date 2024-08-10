Nakayenga and a night of African symphony

A single piano note can drive the world crazy, - Kanye West believed. At the time, he was working on his redemption album, My Dark, Beautiful Twisted Fantasy, he wanted to do a song where a single note would become the signature of the entire song.

The result was Kanye playing E Major 15 times at the beginning of his apologetic Runaway single.

To date, the note is so famous that when he plays only it, it is impossible for the arena not to go insane. Runaway to date remains one of the most recognisable songs by a single note.

Which shows the power piano holds as an instrument that transcends many of the instruments on a record, and it was what made Loise Nakayenga’s show at Four Points, Sheraton in Kololo a big deal.

Nakayenga was launching something unique, a piano centred show, which she hopes to host at the venue often. The shows will feature, but are not limited to, piano, so she will have a mix of classical music, poetry, and ethnomusic. Aptly called Piano Evenings, the shows will probably be held bimonthly but had to announce themselves with a bang.

Nakayenga plays with conviction; she’s good at what she does, and she knows it. Her choice of songs includes classicals such as Ludwig Van Beethoven’s Pathetique, Second Movement, and Azawi’s Masavu.

Of course, people who attempt Beethoven have to be that good and equally passionate, it is something that Nakayenga has always exhibited, even before this show, whether she is playing alone or with a collaborator, there is something about the way she plays that draws you in.

Piano sound is key in most music production processes; however, people have not appreciated the instrument or the players as much as they have embraced saxophonists or guitarists. Though those who chose to appreciate it are a refined crop of music consumers.

One of the dancers during a fusion performance. PHOTO/Nicholas, Ideation 256

Nakayenga’s Piano Evenings attracted about 300 guests who were not ordinary concert patrons; from one corner was the Nnabagereka, Sylvia Nagginda, and from the rear end was the Katikiro, Charles Peter Mayiga. Others attending included Ham Mulira, Gladys Kalema, and Afrigo Band’s frontman, Moses Matovu.

Nakayenga is wise with her song selection; she knows when she has to show off, that is with songs by the likes of Beethoven, but she also knows that regardless of class, Ugandans love to associate with pop culture notoriety; thus, it wasn’t surprising that one of the opening numbers was wrapped in pop culture, Bella Ciao.

Bella Ciao (Goodbye Beautiful) is an Italian protest song dedicated to the partisans of the Italian resistance, which fought against the occupying troops of Nazi Germany and the collaborationist Fascist forces during the liberation of Italy. It was based on a folk song of the late 19th century, sung by female workers of the paddy fields in Northern Italy in protest against harsh working conditions.

However, besides this history, Bella Ciao became renowned worldwide in 2017 when it was sung in many episodes of the Spanish hit series Money Heist. In her narration, the character of Tokyo says that the Professor revolved around one idea, resistance. The song was played in many pivotal scenes of the show, giving it an identity and drawing the sympathy of the audience towards the thieves and their need for freedom.

Other moments like that were when she played Colombian superstar Shakira’s La Tortura and when she tapped home with Afrigo Band’s Nantongo.

What Nakayenga added to a classical music night was authenticity, hers did not sound like a night in Harlem or Cape Town, it was a night Kampala, there was a traditional spin to the music she played and the way it was played. From purcussions to folk dancers, she could strike a balance between two worlds.

Over the past few months, there has been a growing interest in different music sounds, such as soul, ethno, and now classical music. For instance, in the past two years, musicals such as The Phantom of the Opera and She Loves Me have left audiences asking for more at the National Theatre, yet shows by artistes such as Kenneth Mugabi, Myko Ouma, Sewa Sewa, and now Nakayenga have all achieved success.

Nakayenga’s showpiece wasn’t all about her; however, she worked with Evangel Gimadu, who played both the violin and cello, then Paul Luggya, who collaborated with her on the piano, Paul Asiku, a folklore artist, Topacho Omukongo Douglas, who played drums, Masanja Innocent, and Apio Rebecca, who were the backup dancers.

For many of the renditions, such as that of Alicia Keys’ piano ballad If I Ain’t Got You, Hannah Nyombi was the voice.