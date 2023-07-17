Nameless awakens memories as Diamond settles debt at Kololo

It was an original East African affair on Friday evening at Kololo Airstrip during the Comedy Store Charity Concert, a comedy/music show that was aimed at collecting proceeds that would go towards the Comedy Store Foundation launched in April 2022.

The foundation was created with the objective of running programmes aimed at facilitating youth skilling and mentorship as well as positively impacting the society within which Comedy Store Uganda operates.

Because it was a charity show, Alex Muhangi, the proprietor of comedy store had earlier revealed that some acts charged him half price while others performed free of charge. But despite this, all the lined up acts put up powerful performances; from the band, comedians to the singers.

Diamond Platnumz put up a powerful performance

Fenon Events did a great job on the stage and offered every section of the audience a glimpse of all activities on the stage, with gigantic circular screens. The show kicked off at 4pm with deejay mixes but it was not until 7pm that the real action started with Abeeka Band doing a 30-minute set that had them performing Bobi Wine, Maddox, Chameleone and Afrigo Band songs, among others. They were among the best performers.

At 8pm, comedians Madrat and Chiko performed three skits before Spice Diana came on in a live musical set alongside Maestro Band.

Suuna Ben followed with his Binyanyanya, playing for 10 minutes and he left the stage for Karole Kasita, who received cheers from the crowd. She was on stage with her dancers for five minutes, but the audience enjoyed every bit of her non-stop performance.

Despite her recent fallout with some fans, Winnie Nwagi still has some love from the fans going by the reception she received. People cheered and sang along to her songs, including Jangu, Malaika and Musawo, among others.

The last time Nameless was in Uganda, he did not perform to expectation at Uganda museum but this time round, he did justice on the stage. He started with Hot Stepper, then jumped to Holiday, Deadly, Salary, Bomba Train, Inspire and finally Nasinzia, which drove everyone crazy. Not quite the energetic Nameless like before but he still got some moves.

The next act on stage was Alien Skin and his appearance just like other stages he has been on, drove everyone wild. He was given 15 minutes during which he performed over five songs on one instrumental.

With the band and his deejay taking their positions, the main man Diamond Platinumz came next. His bouncer and manager visible at the back of the stage.

Diamond’s last performance at the same venue ended prematurely. It was during the Kampala City Festival and to be an example to the rest, the show ended at midnight before he had even performed halfway.

The Tanzanian artiste had all the time. Stepping on stage at 11pm in a semi-live set, his deejay and band were at par in everything they did. They knew when to break and pick up, when to increase and reduce the pitch and which song to play after the other.

Diamond on the other hand was a complete artiste on that stage; he did more singing and dancing than talking, put the audience on alert on the next song he was doing and knew when to engage the crowd.

After performing Jeje, Marry You, Tetema twice and Wape, the crowd started chanting “Simba, we wanna party” and he assured them that he was not done and straight away he did his collaboration with Koffi Olomide.

To excite the crowd even more, the Tanzanian star did a quarter verse of Aziz Azion’s Nkumila Omukwano, dedicating it to Zari, whom he said he would always respect because she is the mother of his two first children.

A fan captures the moments. Photos/Abubaker Lubowa

Knowing that he had gotten everyone’s attention, he further revealed that Jose Chameleone is an African icon and called upon East Africans to always value legends in their region first before embracing other artistes. His attempt to sing Mama Mia were short-lived as the deejay did not complete it.



Comedians Maulana and Reign, Mariachi, singer Ray G, Eezy, Titus Vybes and Crysto Panda were some of the other acts who performed.

However, not all artistes who were advertised to be at the show came through. Zex Bilangilangi, Naava Grey and King Saha did not make an appearance while Eric Omondi who was supposed to be among the hosts appeared after the show was done. He said he had missed his flight and he arrived at Entebbe Airport at 10:45pm.