Natasha launches film on bush war

On Thursday evening, First Daughter Natasha Museveni Karugire unveiled the highly anticipated documentary Those From Among You, which has been described by viewers as a first-hand account detailing the bush war which led to President Museveni’s rise to power.

At an exclusive invite-only event, which was marked with splendour and grandeur, Natasha said: “This documentary is packed with first-hand experiences of those who actively took part in and witnessed the historic 1981-86 Luwero bush war revolution, along with captivating narratives from esteemed senior citizens and historians, shedding light on the pre-colonial, colonial, and post-independence eras.”

The documentary focuses on the rich history of Uganda and delves into the lives and experiences of the heroes of the liberation struggle, offering unique insights into the nation’s transformative journey. Natasha acknowledged her parents, the President and First Lady, for their unwavering support in making the documentary a resounding success.

Amb. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, the former permanent representative of the African Union to the United States, graced the event as a guest speaker and hailed the documentary as a pivotal moment in Africa’s history.

“That day that Patrice Lumumba spoke about is here. Those From Among You is going to begin and mark a turning point for our Africa. Natasha is leading the way to some very important conversations that must take place. Natasha is saying the truth must be told, and the journey of Africa’s liberation must be told. It must be told with truth and facts, constants that do not change,” the ambassador said.

Among the esteemed guests at the event were Chief Justice Emeritus Benjamin Odoki, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Minister of Security Jim Muhwezi and his wife, Senior Presidential Advisor on AGOA & Trade Susan Kabonero-Muhwezi, James Tumusiime, Pr Patience Rwabwogo and MP Mawogola North Shartsi Musherure.

Odoki, who was the chief guest expressed that the documentary showcases what the NRA generation fulfilled its mission and challenged the current generation to follow suit.

Odoki paraphrased Franz Fanon: “The story we are going to hear today is not a story of betrayal, it shows that the NRA generation fulfilled its mission.”

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa praised Natasha’s humility in producing the documentary and encouraged the youth to find inspiration from their own African figures instead of solely quoting foreign ones.

“I do not know what I would do if I were Natasha. I would probably be in Paris shopping or having a good life in London. Her choosing to do this work is a sign of humility and I thank Natasha for that humility,” he said.