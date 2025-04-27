Nationwide talent hunt for future music stars launched

Uganda’s music scene is set for a major shake-up following the launch of Dream Sing Fly Studios, a new creative space by Royal Jeff real name Timothy Ssemanda aimed at nurturing emerging talent across the country.

Located in Kyanja, Dream Sing Fly Studios will serve as a professional hub for young artists, offering artist development, record deals, and collaborative projects, all under the umbrella of RJP SMC Ltd. The studio promises to scout and groom fresh talent, equipping them with the tools and mentorship needed to succeed in the competitive music industry.

"Our nationwide talent hunt will scout for raw talent, offering a platform for aspiring artists to showcase their skills," Royal Jeff said during the launch. "We believe Uganda’s next music stars are out there waiting for the right opportunity, and Dream Sing Fly Studios is here to provide it."

As part of the initiative, a national audition tour will be held, after which the top 30 contestants will be signed, mentored, and prepared for mainstream success. The state-of-the-art studio will also give these rising stars access to world-class music production facilities and industry expertise.

Beyond producing music, Dream Sing Fly Studios aims to empower Uganda’s youth, foster creative innovation, and transform dreams into reality, marking a new chapter in the country’s entertainment industry.



