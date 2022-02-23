Nene Tchakou: The ultimate Soukous melody parrot

Nene Mbendi Mandosa

By  Jacobs Odongo Seaman

What you need to know:

  • From Langa Langa Stars and Soukous Stars to individual musicians such as Alain Kounkou, Nimon Toki Lala, Koffi Olomide and Kanda Bongo Man, Nene’s guitar lived up to its name. And that name was Nene’s stage one too. 

Nene Mbendi Mandosa passed away on January 28 but it took nearly a day before his close friend Lukombo Nzambe, aka Shimita el Diego, confirmed the sad news. Not that Nene was not popular enough in the Congolese music circles but it was all down to how he chose to live his life – he was like a candle burning so quietly but whose light illuminated the room.

