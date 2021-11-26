Prime

Netflix: What’s the big deal?

Loukman Ali

By  Andrew Kaggwa

What you need to know:

Reel pioneers: Loukman Ali’s The Girl in the Yellow Jumper became the first Ugandan film scheduled to stream on Netflix. Ugandans have received the news with mixed reactions. But why is this a big deal and how does the industry benefit? Andrew Kaggwa finds out.

Two weeks ago, many Ugandans learnt about a local film. Loukman Ali’s The Girl in the Yellow Jumper.

