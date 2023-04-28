New breed of neighbours in Kampala rentals

1. The collector neighbour

You know that neighbour who moved in with all types of stuff from their former place? These ones never throw away anything. They still have that packaging from 10 years ago. They have that dress that got them their first job. When a broom handle breaks, they keep all the broken parts. They always have this idea that things will be useful one day. It is usually the collector neighbour that ends up rearing cockroaches and rats. Every other neighbour must share in the pain of this collector neighbour. The collector neighbour will go ahead to even rear chicken and ducks at the rental. But seriously, you are just renting, what will happen when you get your own house? And what is with people and an endless desire to collect and keep stuff?

2. The no-boundaries neighbour

Then you have the neighbour without an idea of boundaries and personal spaces. This neighbour will force themselves into your life. When they rent a house, they assume they have full ownership of every other house in that compound. This neighbour will have the audacity to keep their sack of charcoal on your balcony. One day you wake up and they are doing laundry next to your living room. They assume a communal way of living (except that this communal aspect only favours them). Funny how these neighbours will always hang their clothes for the whole week on your clothing line. And they do not care to seek permission, to them, boundaries mean nothing. If you rent in certain areas in this town, you will encounter these neighbours time and again.

3. The deejay neighbour

These ones announce their presence with loud music. If you happen to stay in Najjera (we seriously need to stop mentioning this place), you will meet them quite often. In Najjera, dominance is exerted through noise. The loudest noisemaker even figuratively is the most respected. It is about the one with the best home system. Never move into Najjera if you are not planning to join this fray. It is about noise, it is about madness.

Then you have the other neighbour who starts to organise their house late in the night. When everybody is trying to grab some rest, this neighbour will be changing the direction of their bed, their chairs, they will be throwing around some saucepans, drilling some holes. Why at night? Is it that urgent?

4. The foodies

It is good to have a foodie neighbour, if occasionally you are a beneficiary. Until you land on that neighbour who has specialised in spices. If you make a mistake of opening your windows, the spices will be outdoing your air freshener. Foodies never give up; they are always trying some new recipe. Expect burnt flavours. And it is worse with the weekend girlfriends of Bulindo, the kind that do spaghetti and eggs. Whoever taught Kampala weekend wives this recipe of spags and eggs ought to stop, the idea of adding avocado slices does not help the case.

5. The hostel

There is that other neighbour or group of neighbours, you just cannot tell how they fit in the house. You keep seeing tens of people going in and out of the house. It is a puzzle how they arrange themselves in that house. While you struggle for space in your own house, 10 people next door are fitting into the same space. Only to wake up one day and you learn that these neighbours are not even related but strangers all combining themselves into one living arrangement.

6. The ghost/The spy

When you move into the apartments, you will find many of these ghosts. They never open their windows or doors. Everything is always closed, and the curtains are always drawn. Worse, no one can put a face to this neighbour. Everyone knows there is someone who stays in the house next door, but they have no idea if it is even a man or a woman. The ghost comes in late in the night and leaves early in the morning. The ghost is also the landlady’s favourite, for they never default on their rental payments.

7. The mean neighbour

There is that stingy neighbour, the one that is trying to make the most of everything. If the parking slot is for two cars, the mean neighbour will always occupy both slots. The mean neighbour will even pinch their baby in the middle of the night just so the baby can wake up every other neighbour.

The mean neighbour will even direct their storm water to the other’s space. It is a struggle living next to the mean neighbour, whatever you do, they will be undoing. By coincidence, the mean neighbour will also be a host to a church cell. Then everyone gets to struggle more on the day they host their church cell, and you get tempted to shout; ‘alimba alimba’.