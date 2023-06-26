New Kigo Seven Lakes Rotary Club born

The new Rotary Club of Kigo Seven Lakes Golf celebrated its charter ceremony on Saturday at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa in Kigo.

With an impressive turn up, the event marked a significant milestone in the club’s history as it officially launched with 54 members and the night was nothing short of extraordinary, as it attracted high-profile guests that included business people, political leaders, diplomats, and traditional leaders; thanks to the new club president, Jimmy Mugerwa, a celebrated businessman, coach and board member of Uganda Breweries Ltd.

Mugerwa’s influence in giving the event the much-deserved pomp and glamour, could not go unnoticed. Speaker after speaker, highlighted Mugerwa’s selflessness, love for community, hardworking nature and most importantly, keeping true to his humble beginnings.

Emmanuel Katongole, the executive chairman of Quality Chemicals, also Mugerwa’s childhood friend, emphasised Mugerwa’s love to impact his community positively, right form his younger days.

Mugerwa in his speech, re-emphasised his humble but amazing life journey. He reflected on his humble upbringing in Naguru, the opportunities and meaningful relationships he has cultivated over the years and how these connections encouraged and shaped his decision to join Rotary, even though he initially had reservations.

“My relationship with Rotary was not love at first sight, I had never dreamt about joining the club even when I had been requested to do so by many of my friends, so I am surprised that I can stand here not just as a member but president of this club. I want to thank my good friend and mentor Emmanuel Katongole, for relentlessly encouraging me to join Rotary. Every time he travelled, he told me about the amazing things that he was doing under Rotary. After enough encouragement, I promised my friends that I would not only be a good rotarian, but I would also start a club, and here were,” he said.

The chief guest, the Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga, also Mugerwa’s childhood friend, cracked the gathering up as he reminisced bits of Mugerwa’s youthful story.

“Jimmy has always loved pomp, but we could not afford it. He loved popping champagne, so every time he celebrated his child’s birthday, he used to get a soda and shake it hard and splashed it all over, just like champagne,” the Katikkiro said, attracting loud laughter.

Guests were treated to an array of exclusive offerings that included a live entertainment music session by the talented Joseph Sax, Jacinta, Emma Dragu and Charmant Mushagam among others.