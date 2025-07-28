Nine editions later, Ngalabi roars louder

Last week, the ninth edition of the Ngalabi Short Film Festival took place at the Goethe Zentrum in Kamwokya. The festival, as the past eight editions, is a celebration of short films from around the world. With short films such as Joy Alisanyukirwa’s Falling Out, Doug Mulumba and Cyrus Bugaba’s Nedda, Anthony Ngachira’s Know Thy Body, Know Thyself, Lloyd Lutara and Tayo Shonubi’s The Blanket, Gilbert Lukalia’s 1992 and Abigail Arunga’s Bella is Dying Maybe Next Week, among others, the curators put together a thought-provoking selection which still managed to entertain in equal measures. Many of the films, like most short films, are first time productions of emerging producers or at other times, actors who decide to write films that they believe will not be handed to them by the prevailing producers.

For instance, when Doreen Mirembe’s Dog Story came out, she confessed she wrote it for herself, not waiting to be cast. This is a constant; Cyrus Bugaba, for instance, wrote it with Doug Mulumba for himself, so did Tayo on The Blanket. Both films were part of this year’s selection from Uganda. Nedda is a story of a man who nearly loses his mind after losing a loved one to malaria, while The Blanket almost looks at generational trauma, when a wife is handed a blanket by his mother-in-law, she is determined to get rid of it to break a generational curse. Besides the two films, however, there were a number of amazing films selected for the festival, both local and international but all critical in many ways. Local film, Jimbi, questioned good people who keep quiet in the face of adversity; a story of a man who slowly watches himself turn into a mythical creature as punishment for ignoring a rape victim’s call for help.

But one of the most exciting films were Ripple Effects, 1992 and Bella is Dying, Maybe Next Week. Ripple Effects is an epitome of imagination and proof that sometimes, filmmaking is not about the equipment but the will. The film was a result of Film Possible’s workshop and training where participants were taught basic ways of making films with a smart phone. Ripple Effects is a decent film made in rudimentary but results-oriented ways. The film 1992, tends to take the audience behind the scenes of a theatre show, where a couple turns the hands of time to 1992 when HIV was both a beast and mythical. The acting and the back and forth between what could be real and what is theatrical are enough to leave one in the audience confused, and questioning if anything has changed in the way we relate with HIV. Alisanyukirwa’s Falling Out premiered at Century Cinemax at Arena Mall in June.

The critically-acclaimed short film is one of the many funded by the Uganda Communication Commission backed Content Development Support Programme. With a bankable cast of Camila Alina and Michael Tamale, we are served as a couple going through a break up after enduring a planned marriage for so long. The festival, after taking place in different venues for years such as Design Hub, went back home to the Goethe Zentrum where it all started. Unlike last year’s edition, where artistes and various DJs during after parties almost took the attention away from the brilliance of short films, this year the focus was the films and the various masterclasses.

It was modest and yet the powerful films did the talking, and the audience turned up bigger than before. Short films are generally some of the best products which come out of any local film exhibition. From the prestigious Uganda Film Festival to the Pearl International Film Festival, short films barely get the recognition they deserve. For instance, they are barely exhibited during the shows in cinemas and even when short films exhibit the best cinema work in departments such as sound and cinematography, they are never recognised in these categories. At Ngalabi, all this artistry was celebrated.



