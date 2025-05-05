Star-studded lineup joins Shakira Ninsiima to celebrate fathers at Theatre La Bonita

Kampala is set to shine a little brighter this June as celebrated actress and philanthropist Shakira Ninsiima brings back Fathers in the Spotlight, a unique tribute to fatherhood and family values, on June 21, 2025, at Theatre La Bonita. Following the resounding success of its debut edition, the second installment promises to be bigger, bolder, and even more heartfelt.

Shakira Ninsiima, known not just for her on-screen charm but also her powerful presence off-screen, continues to redefine how Uganda honours its fathers. As the first Ugandan artist to fully embrace and institutionalize Father’s Day as a national cultural celebration, Ninsiima has carved a new path in the entertainment and social space—one that shines a light on love, gratitude, and the quiet strength of father figures.

Born and raised in Western Uganda, Ninsiima’s inspiration for the event stems from her own personal journey. Raised by a loving stepfather who embraced her as his own, she credits that fatherly love for shaping her into the woman she is today. Through Fathers in the Spotlight, she is turning her gratitude into action, celebrating the men who step up and stand tall for their families.

Organized under her events company, Shaky Events, this year’s show features an all-star musical lineup guaranteed to set the stage ablaze. Fans can look forward to performances by some of Uganda’s most beloved artists, including Ronald Mayinja, Carol Nantongo, Levixone, Aziz Azion, Dax Vibes, Karole Kasita, Bruno K, and Okello Okello—plus a few surprise acts to keep the excitement high. The evening will be steered by the effortlessly hilarious duo of Kalera and AjSwag 256 from Comedy Store, ensuring a night filled with laughter, emotion, and top-tier entertainment.

Staying true to its roots, Fathers in the Spotlight is more than just a show—it’s a platform for impact. As with the first edition, part of the proceeds will go toward charitable causes, reflecting Ninsiima’s unwavering dedication to community upliftment.

From her days with The Ebonies to her leading roles in Urban Life on Pearl Magic and various DStv dramas, Ninsiima has grown into a creative force who uses art to inspire and elevate. With Fathers in the Spotlight, she brings her full self to the stage—artist, daughter, visionary.

This year’s edition is not just a show. It’s a statement. A celebration. And above all, a heartfelt thank you to the fathers who shape our world in quiet, powerful ways.

Who is Shakira Ninsiima?

Shakira Ninsiima is a celebrated Ugandan actress, cultural influencer, and philanthropist whose work spans stage, screen, and social impact. Best known for her captivating presence in local productions such as Urban Life on Pearl Magic and her time with the legendary performance troupe The Ebonies, Shakira has built a career defined by versatility, resilience, and authenticity.

Born and raised in Western Uganda, Shakira’s early life was shaped by the compassion of a loving stepfather—an experience that deeply influences her creative vision today. That personal story became the heartbeat of Fathers in the Spotlight, Uganda’s first annual Father’s Day tribute concert, founded under her events company, Shaky Events.

As the first Ugandan to institutionalize Father’s Day as a full-scale entertainment celebration, Shakira Ninsiima is blazing a trail for meaningful storytelling in the industry. Fathers in the Spotlight is more than just an event—it is a national platform honoring the often-unsung heroes of our homes, using art to heal, unite, and uplift.

Away from the stage and screen, Shakira is passionate about community building and youth mentorship. A portion of proceeds from her events always goes toward charitable causes, reinforcing her commitment to using entertainment as a tool for social change.