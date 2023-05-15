No lost hope for Mukisa

So much has to be put into consideration for a successful concert to happen and Martha Mukisa seems to have ticked off most of the things for her first concert, coming three years since she joined the music career. And yet still, things did not go perfectly.

The concert, aptly titled Sisaaga after her EP happened at Freedom City last Friday evening with a handful of people in attendance.

Ever since the New Year’s Eve stampede at the venue where some lives were lost, the venue has not had any successful event. But Martha Mukisa thought she could break the chain.

The show was supposed to kick off at 6pm but was forced to start past 8pm. At 9pm, people seated in the VIP section were urged to fill up seats in the VVIP and some other chairs next to the stage. This is when Vinka took to the stage, setting the ball rolling for others, including Alien Skin, Fresh Kid, Navio, Karole Kasita, Grace Khan, Lydia Jazmine, Nina Roz, Spice Diana, and Zafaran.

Martha Mukisa took to the stage at 11pm clad in a silver puffer jacket surrounded by umbrellas with Solid Band playing the concert title song Sisaaga. She sang it in bits while thanking those who came through and promising to give them her best.

“I am so happy to see you. This means a lot to me. Thank you for coming. You are not joking indeed and Martha Mukisa is also not joking. I am going to give you the best experience,” she said midway the song.

She performed Ex Wo, International Local, Ssebo and Mumbeera, among others, before inviting artistes she has collaborated with, including Victor Ruz with whom they have Kicomando and then Eddy Kenzo whose Sango opened doors for her in the music industry.

After doing the song to the delight of the audience, Kenzo went ahead and promised Mukisa another collaboration.

The 29-year-old went on to perform Ntibula, Vibe Yo, Busy, Tondeka Kemebwa, among others.