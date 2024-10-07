No thank you from many left out of Neyanziza concert

It was 9pm and lots of people were still stuck in the long queues both at the VIP area and the general gate at Cricket Oval Lugogo on Friday evening trying to get access to Sheebah’s Neyanziza show. Some had tickets while others wanted to buy at the gate.

The police and several bouncers were forced to disperse the crowd, beating up those that were hesitant to leave. Many with tickets in hand pleaded with the law enforcers but their requests fell on deaf ears.

“We are not allowing anyone in at this moment whether you have a ticket or not. Just go back home,” an officer was heard saying.

Those who defied the order were beaten up and whisked away to the nearby police van that was stationed outside the venue.

An officer we managed to speak to told us that the venue was filled to capacity, and letting in more people would cause havoc.

Some people blamed the police for the chaos, saying they failed to control the big numbers.

There was chaos at both gates and it took the writer 30 minutes to find his way into the venue, despite having a media pass and a wristband.

Once inside, we noticed empty spaces in the audience both in the ordinary section and VIP. If only the crowd that was turned away had been allowed to access the concert, Sheebah’s show would have made history as one of the most attended events at the venue alongside Cindy and Winnie Nwagi’s.

At the VIP entrance, bouncers had made it a money-making venture. They were soliciting money from people and ferrying them into the VIP section. It did not matter how much you had.

One even took two bottles of soda from a hawker who wanted to sell drinks in the VIP section to get access before he confiscated a cap from a man selling Sheebah caps.

“You think you will just get access without coughing anything. Where do you think we shall eat from?” he was heard saying. He even attempted to seek a bribe from our writer to access the VIP area, but was only stopped by a colleague familiar with the journalist. This made the VIP section look ordinary.

With rumours of Sheebah’s pregnancy, many attended the concert to witness whether it was true or not and she made is easy with her baby bump reveal. The sight of her made everyone in the audience scream their lungs out.

Maestro Band did the backline as Sheebah did a semi-live set starting off with Ninda, following it up with Enyanda, Ndiwanjawulo, Akusse, Twesana, Beera Nange, Exercise, John Rambo, Ekyama and Nkwatako during her first session.

After brief performances by Pallaso, Weasel, Beenie Gunter, Karole Kasita, Sheebah returned for her second set with Muwe, Mummy Yo, Kansalewo, Nkujukira, an acoustic set with Aronnix on Njalwala, Sirwana with Carol Nantongo, Muwomya with King Saha, Nkwata Bulunji, Boyfire, Jordan and Tunywe before taking a break.

Crysto Panda, Grenade official and Lydia Jazmine then took it up from there before Sheebah returned with a choir to do Neyanziza, the title track of her concert.

She then proceeded with Nakyuka, Wakikuba, Busy nnyo, Sweet Sensation, Sipimika with Young Mulo, Bwepaba with Fik Fameica, Sitani with Kabako and lastly Wankonakona.

Sheebah did not give us the same energy as before during her previous performances yet it is one of her biggest attributes. She did not dance much and it is obvious why.

The artiste was on several occasions seen catching her breath with the backup artistes filling in for her during those episodes.

Pallaso, Beenie Gunter and Crysto Panda performed their collaboration tracks with Sheebah on their own.