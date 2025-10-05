NTV Prefects nominated for the Emmy Awards

Prefects, a show that screened on NTV Uganda, has been nominated for the International Emmy Awards. Starring a dominantly Kenyan and Ugandan cast, Prefects was nominated for Best Kids Live Action category in the awards that will take place in New York on November 23.

Produced by Peripheral Vision International, Prefects will face off with TV shows such as Dodger (UK), En af Drengene [One of the Boys] (Denmark), Escola De Quebrada [School of Funk] (Brazil) and Gong! My SpectRacular Life (Germany). Prefects is a youth drama series produced by Peripheral Vision International and originally broadcast on Citizen and NTV Uganda.

Set in a fictional Mvule Secondary School, the show follows a diverse group of student leaders as they grapple with the responsibilities of power, the pressures of adolescence, and the challenge of balancing authority with empathy.

With a dominantly Ugandan and Kenyan cast, the series is grounded in East African realities while drawing on universal themes of identity, friendship, and leadership that resonate with young audiences everywhere. It is a story that takes its audience on a memory lane, especially those who went to boarding schools and had to stomach the wrath of student leaders.

With a cast blending seasonal and new actors such as Kenyan actors, Melvin Alusa, from shows such as Country Girl, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, Subira and Mission to Rescue, Vanessa Okeyo from the Showmax hit, Second Family, content creator, Aziad Nassenya to Ugandans, Natasha Sinayobye, Tracy Kababito from films, Mukisa, Katera and I Eat What I Want, Mushema Houlsen and Rachel Nduhukire both from the TV series Sanyu.

Of course they are joined by stage and screen actor, Michael Tamale, who by the time of the production had most of his credits on stage, he has since made moves on screen as well. Prefects is a bust of Afrocentrism from production and costume design, there is no way you can mistake the identity of Mvule students. Their African roots scream on the screen yet they still manage to be Gen-Zs, cool and energetic as they want to be.

NTV Prefects nominated for the Emmy Awards One of the scenes from Prefects , a show on NTV. PHOTO/COURTESY TV

But Prefects is not the only African TV show nominated for the International Emmys, Charlotte Hope is nominated for Best Actress for her role on Catch Me a Killer, a Showmax original. School Ties, a South African documentary is also nominated in the Best Documentary category.

Other nominated shows include Cake and Playroom Live, both from South Africa. Besides Prefects, however, there is more for the local film industry to celebrate, earlier last week, Mathew Nabwiso, the president of the Producers’ Guild of Uganda became a member of the International Emmys.

Nabwiso, known for films and TV series such as Rain and Sanyu was part of the 48 members who were announced by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Nabwiso follows in the footsteps of Leonard Amanya, who joined the International Emmys and many other academies across the globe, paving the way for many Ugandans.