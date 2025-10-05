Nyege Nyege festival back with star-studded lineup, streaming

The Nyege Nyege Festival is back at Uganda’s sacred Kalagala Falls, celebrating its 10th anniversary with a 24-hour, non-stop showcase of music, culture, and creativity. This landmark edition will feature over 300 artists, collectives, and cultural trailblazers from across Africa, the diaspora, and beyond.

This year’s event will be held from November 20 to 24. According to the new list, headliners will include Kampire, DJ Travella, DJ Diaki, Arsenal Mikebe, Sisso, Maiko, and Catu Diosis, with over 15 collectives lighting up the stages—among them Group Therapy and Ile Ijo (Nigeria), Fabrika (Ethiopia), Singeli Movement (Tanzania), and Transit (Ghana). International crews such as Moonshine (Canada) and Maraboutage (France) will also feature.

Adding global star power, Skrillex and Flowdan are set to perform, sharing the stage with traditional Ugandan acts that honour heritage and culture.

The festival will showcase pioneers and innovators of genres such as mapanta, singeli, balani show, acholitronix, kadodi, afrohouse, 3step, bacardi house, and more—cementing Nyege Nyege’s reputation as one of the most diverse and groundbreaking music festivals in the world.

Renowned for its boundary-pushing lineups, Nyege Nyege 2025 will host artists across six immersive stages that bridge ancestral rhythms, underground innovation, and future-facing sounds. Each stage will be curated with cosmic intention.

Under the theme Ekigunda Ky’Omuliro – The Gathering of the Flame, festival-goers will be invited into an Afrofuturistic soundscape celebrating the past, present, and future of contemporary African music.

Marking its 10th anniversary, Nyege Nyege 2025 moves to a breathtaking new home overlooking Kalagala Falls, on the banks of the River Nile—just a two-hour drive from Uganda’s capital, Kampala.

The venue, known as East Africa’s adventure capital, welcomes visitors from around the world to experience its natural beauty and thrilling outdoor activities.

To commemorate its 10th anniversary, Nyege Nyege will also inaugurate the first edition of the African Electronic Music Conference (AEMC) in collaboration with the French Development Agency. A major fashion pavilion—Kwetu Kwanza—will celebrate sustainable fashion and designers breaking new ground.

According to the organisers, Nyege Nyege remains a space where music, culture, and community converge. This edition celebrates the journey and the limitless future ahead, with artists, collectives, and audiences shaping the next chapter of this iconic gathering.

Trace+, the streaming platform for Afro-Urban culture, has partnered with Nyege Nyege 2025 in a media collaboration brokered by Flycorp—an African project, talent, and event management company. The partnership is expected to spotlight African creativity on a global stage and deliver an unprecedented digital festival experience from Uganda.