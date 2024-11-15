Nyege Nyege festival kicks off in Jinja

The renowned Nyege Nyege International Cultural Music Festival has commenced in Jinja City, bringing with it a vibrant atmosphere and economic potential. This ninth edition is being held at the Jinja Golf Course field, drawing both local and international attention.

Jinja traders are eagerly anticipating a surge in business, hoping to capitalise on the influx of festival-goers.

The City Principal Commercial Officer, Mr Rogers Kubwooyo, said the event’s international profile could greatly benefit Uganda’s global image.

“This Nyege Nyege event is attended by people from all walks of life, including the outside world, who after the event will carry back a brand of the host city/country. This will in turn attract others to come and spend money here,’’ Mr Kubwooyo said.

He explained that the city council has already collected Shs10m from the organisers in the form of taxes.

“All hotels and lodges within and outside Jinja City have been fully booked out,’’ Mr Kubwooyo said.

The major International Nyege Nyege Music Festival kicked off yesterday, ending on November 17 at the Jinja Golf Ground in Jinja City.

Despite its economic benefits, the festival has faced criticism from various religious groups. They claim the festival corrupts the moral stand of the people of Busoga and promotes immorality.

The Jinja District Khadhi Sheik Ismail Adi Basoga mobilised all Muslims not to attend Nyege Nyege because it is against Islamic teaching. “We don’t support homosexuality. The acts in Nyege Nyege are immoral. So we discourage all Muslims not to attend Nyege Nyege because Islam is built on moral principles, not immoralities,’’ he said.

On Sunday, Born Again churches joined Busoga East Diocese Bishop Paul Hannington Suubi to protest Nyege Nyege festival in Jinja City on grounds that it promotes immorality.

The festival began in 2015 as a four-day music and arts festival meant to provide a platform for underground local musicians and artists.

The Director of Busowoko Falls in Butagaya Sub-county, Mr Abdallah Suta, expressed mixed feelings, praising the event’s potential while suggesting it would be more suitable in less congested areas.

“Jinja City hosts the Jinja Regional Referral Hospital and the central market, where many people with different programmes go. When the same event is organised in the city, it attracts large crowds that are hard to control,’’ he said.

Mr Richard Gulume Balyaino, the Jinja Resident City Commissioner, emphasised that local businesses, particularly those selling traditional crafts, would benefit.

Mr Andrew Ntange, the Busoga Kingdom spokesperson, welcomed the festival in good faith.

The Minister for Tourism and Heritage in Busoga Kingdom, Ms Hellen Namutamba, said it would boost the hospitality industry.

“Busoga will benefit because all hotels are full to capacity. What you should know is that Nyege Nyege is taking place in Jinja City and we encourage people to embrace the festival,’’ he said.

The Chairperson of Jinja Boda Boda Riders Association, Mr Eria Musobya, said the transport sector will receive a boost.

Organisers say

Mr Derek Debru, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nyege Nyege festival, said the event does not promote any form of immorality as it has been speculated.

“It does not promote immorality but culture. That is why it has been there for these years meaning it has impacted positively to the country,’’ he said.

Mr Debru said both the Ministry of Ethics and Integrity and security were aware of the festival.

Brig Stephen Mugerwa, the First Division Commander in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces while inspecting the NyegeNyege venue, said security agencies have been deployed at the venue to protect the revellers.

This year’s event is celebrated under the Pan-Africanism diversity theme “Afrogalactic Carnival," which aims to highlight Uganda’s natural beauty.

There will be a showcasing of different diversity of traditional music, fashion, food and culture from different parts of East African countries.

*Compiled By Abubaker Kirunda, Denis Edema & Tausi Nakato