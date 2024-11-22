Nyege Nyege’s unbearable weight of massive success

From Thursday to Monday morning, Nyege Nyege International Festival has been turning a certain part of Jinja upside down.

Hotels were booked out by Wednesday; guest houses doubled their rates from Jinja, Njeru, and, in some cases, Mbiko; yet some locals in these areas did not even know the festival was happening in the first place. But that is a story for another day.

Nyege Nyege Festival 2024 came back from many things. For the best years, the festival keeps coming back from Uganda’s moral custodians, who are always trying to have the festival cancelled. In fact, for the past five editions, the week leading to the festival week has always been an exchange in both boardrooms and social media.

From the late Ethics minister, Fr Simon Lokodo, claiming Nyege Nyege Festival was targeting Uganda’s young generation to enroll them in homosexuality, to Speaker Anita Among claiming the same, to pastors and social media users adding their voices, the festival seems to have held fort.

The last and almost the most vicious blow the festival has had to deal with was the 2023 terror alert by the American Embassy. Being a festival people travel to Uganda to attend, the alert affected numbers, mood, and feel.

In 2024, Nyege Nyege Festival bounced back from all this, just at the look of things, yet within the margins of the festival, it is clear the whole thing has been scarred by the fights, and it is really strained.

First attack

It should be noted that in 2018, the late Fr Simon Lokodo launched an attack on the festival, claiming it was a space where people are trained to become gay.

That year, the festival had partnered with telecom giants MTN as the title sponsors; the festival would be renamed MTN Nyege Nyege Festival, an arrangement that was supposed to last for three years.

The attack on Nyege Nyege by Fr Lokodo was disastrous; the festival ended up taking place and was more successful than the editions between 2015 and 2017 combined.

The festival that year had artistes from all over the globe, most notably a young South African rapper and traditional electronic artiste, Sho Madjozi. Nine months later, after her performances at the Nyege Nyege Festival, she won a BET award and later captivated the world with the single John Cena.

At that point, Nyege Nyege Festival was not just a big Ugandan festival, it was being rated as the biggest African dance music festival, only being rivalled by MTN Bushfire in Swaziland.

Revellers soak in the several events at the 2024 Nyege Nyege Festival held in Jinja over the past four days. PHOTOS/ ANDREW KAGGWA

The festival was happening in the midst of Bobi Wine’s highly covered aggression against the government, one of which led to his arrest. At the time, the festival was literally the only positive news coming from Uganda.

Best edition

In 2019, as the festival geared for a fifth edition, both Ugandans and world-wide music lovers were excited. This was considered, by many festival enthusiasts, as a top-tier Nyege Nyege. From a success point of view, 2019 attracted many who are who from East Africa and beyond. Kenyan politicians, socialites, South African and Nigerian actors, and festival curators from as far as the Netherlands were all in Jinja quietly enjoying the festival.

The edition was also a celebration of 10 years of Talent Africa, who are also organising partners of the festival; thus, it was the first time they introduced Talent Africa’s touch to the festival - mainstream artistes.

Sheebah, Navio, Pallaso, and others took to the Nyege Nyege main stage, but it is BigTrill who carried the festival after all.

At the time, he had released a song that had gone viral in Kenya. Ugandans were only trying to embrace the song when Nyege Nyege happened.

Parte After Parte became the festival soundtrack alongside Sailors 254’s Wamlambez.

BigTrill’s timely appearance at the festival did not only catapult the song to a new Ugandan audience but spread it further to a global audience.

Festival goers were screaming Parte After Parte on their airport bus and some on the plane.

This is also the time when attacking the Nyege Nyege Festival before it happens became a ritual. Next in line would be Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi, Speaker Anita Among, Pastor Martin Sempa, religious leaders from Busoga, and the list goes on and on.

The most outstanding and spirited fights, however, have been Opendi and Among.

Opendi at the time had been known for tabling things; she had wanted to have artistes banned from performing in schools. She wanted Nyege Nyege banned mainly because of what the name means in Swahili, a language most Ugandans do not even speak. Then she got to the table with an alcoholic control bill, then a marriage bill. Generally, she just tables things.

Among, on the other hand, did not fight Nyege Nyege; she actually cancelled it. Then the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, cleared it, and Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga attended it. All this basically unfolded in a week.

Changed festival

Then 2023 happened; pastors and some politicians still came up to attack Nyege Nyege, but by that time many were used, then something happened. A travel advisory from the American embassy cautioning people of a pending planned terror attack.

It is the first time the festival felt the burn; the travel advisory dampened the mood of the festival. Some people cancelled their travel plans, while some Ugandans chose to stay away entirely.

However, besides a massive and successful festival, Nyege Nyege runs two record labels, Nyege Nyege Tapes and Hakuna Kulala. The two labels have exported more Ugandan music in the past 10 years than any record label that has ever set up, yet, Uganda being Uganda, the festival is judged via a lens of how the people are dancing with each other.

When this year’s festival started, just like the past editions, it was clear the festival still had to explain itself to different Ugandans as well as maintain a clean image.

For the success the festival has enjoyed, it was clear that each day that goes by, the microscopic glasses over it become bigger.

The first deputy Prime Minister, Rebecca Kadaga (inset) cheers an artiste as she performs duding Nyege Nyege festival on November 16, 2024. PHOTOS/ DENIS EDEMA

This means that to harmonise, organisers have to bend a few things even when they take something from the festival.

This festival had a lot more don’ts than dos, according to Roger, a boda boda rider.

“Those days, we worked the entire night, bringing people to the festival and taking others to hotels; sometimes we transported the same person twice... today, however, people are having restricted fun; it is like they are being watched,” he says.

With all the banter and viral videos, the general public and somehow the authorities have managed to force both the organisers to alter the DNA of the festival they loved.

Gone camping gone

For instance, between 2015 and 2019, the hottest ticket at Nyege Nyege was the camping ticket. Nile Discovery Resort, where the festival used to take place, was surrounded by guest houses and hotels and was close to Jinja, yet many people always chose to camp rather than sleep in a hotel.

However, after years of people sharing videos of ‘shaking tents’ and the camping disaster at Itanda Falls, the festival organisers stopped handling camping themselves. When the festival moved to town, people were not enthusiastic about camping in the middle of the city.

By the 2023 edition, one of the camping service providers could hardly manage to attract 50 campers.

The lack of camping meant that now festival attendees always leave the grounds to sleep; unlike the early years, where the party never stopped. At the golf course, the party stops.

The terror attack scare came with more security presence but also affected the general enjoyment; for instance, all people had to leave the venue early on in the day to enable a security sweep to take place for at least two to three hours, enough time for people to buy food out of the venue. The security also made it hard for revellers to access the venue past midnight, even when they had valid tickets.

Not all is lost

But it was not all doom; this year, UBL, through their Uganda Waragi sponsorship, introduced a drink responsibly tent. The patrons here made sure everyone was hydrated, giving away free water for those they thought had taken more than enough. But, of course, this was also one way of debunking the debauchery narrative that has hovered over the festival for years.

“Can you imagine we are leaving the festival grounds sober? In which world does this happen?” asked one of the revellers on the final day.

For everything Nyege Nyege gets right because of the circumstances, it is still heavily judged by revellers and vendors based on what the festival has offered in the past.