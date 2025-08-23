Oceng: The Ugandan boy who kept saying ‘yes’

Perhaps you have seen his face and one of his films. Arnold Oceng is not just a Ugandan actor based and working in the UK, he has been a working actor since he was six years old, one of the first local actors to actively work in the English film industry. In 1991, there were very few Black actors on TV - at a time when Black faces were hardly visible.

He was not just acting—he was representing. “So many people saw themselves in me,” he reflects. Born to Ugandan parents, Oceng and family left Uganda and relocated to Brixton in the UK as refugees. It is in England that his mother saw an advert that sought child actors. They asked parents to share a picture of their children showing a character. “They did not ask for an audition, just a picture.

My mum sent a picture of me wearing a cowboy outfit and that’s how I got in,” he says. He did a number of adverts at the time before he landed a role as Calvin Braithwaite in the 73 episodes of BBC children's television drama serial Grange Hill. The series was highly popular and continued until 2004. As he grew older and started leaving his child star days behind, his agent at the time told him that as a 16-year-old, he was in danger of being typecast. There were chances the roles he would land were either gangster, a thief or drug dealer. “When I left the TV show I was doing, my agent advised that I was going to struggle finding roles because as a child in the UK, I was going to get roles as a thief, drug dealer..... And those were the roles that kept coming.

All the scripts were typecasting....” Oceng refused. That is even when his agent warned he would struggle without accepting those roles, he pressed on anyway. Sometimes this meant long months without work, a year even. The time Uganda came calling “One time, I received a call from a Ugandan producer who had a script for a play they wanted to put in the theatre. They had a role for me. I refused to take the role,” he says. He was part of an agency but was taking on many small roles from small budget films. Even when he was active, he was not a valuable client to the agency or his agent. When he refused to take the role of a gay Ugandan, his agent dropped him.

“But the agent continued representing me for three months until the end of the year. It was around that time that the script for The Good Lie came through,” he says. He believed he had what it took to pull off the role but there was little belief from his agent. As fate would have it, he got the role and immediately dropped his agent. “Some of the things an actor needs to know, you need an agent who believes in you. You also need to understand that your agent works for you, not the other way round,” he says.

The Good Lie changed Oceng’s life. Written by Margaret Nagle and directed by Philippe Falardeau, the film stars Reese Witherspoon in the lead role, with Oceng, Ger Duany, Emmanuel Jal, and Corey Stoll. The film follows a group of siblings, who escape after their village is burnt down during the Second Sudanese Civil War. Things take a turn when one of them is left behind in Sudan while the others go to the US. Oceng plays the role of Memere, the brother who tries to reunite with the brother he left behind in Sudan after they left. When the film premiered, his mother went for the screening and cried because she related to the story; a story where people have to leave their home because of an insurgency.

“These kinds of films mean a lot to me,” he says.Oceng also portrayed Charles in A United Kingdom alongside David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike in a film telling a story about Prince Seretse Kharma of Botswana, who was meant to inherit the throne of an African kingdom, only to come home with a British wife, despite opposition from the British Government, her family and his kingdom. He says he loved doing A United Kingdom because of the people behind the film, David Oyelowo and director Amma Asante. He believes this is the continent telling her own stories in ways they are supposed to. His other film is Book of Clarence - a daring biblical epic that reframed Jesus’ story through a Black lens.

Oceng was Batholomew in the star-studded cast, where Oscar nominated actor, LaKeith Stanfeild took up the titular role of Clarence. This film was met with backlash when it was released, but Oceng says he was unfazed. “The story of Jesus has been whitewashed for too long. I knew there would be criticism, but that did not stop me ,” he says. Oceng is in Uganda for the first time since his family left when he was only a year old. He says he is catching up with people, most of whom he has never met, relatives, family friends and siblings. Before his return, he says, he had just wrapped another film where he acts alongside Pierce Brosnan.But one of his biggest projects, he says, is the latest, where he appears as Olie Donker, alongside Tom Brady, MobLand. The series follows two gang families whose war threatens to overthrow empires.

He observes that Ugandans have the creative freedom to make any story they want, even if it means being a Western story or cowboys on space. "There is not a story that Ugandan filmmakers cannot make, you can go on to make a cowboy film in Uganda, someone did a Jesus Christ film and everyone in it is Black.... We can't box ourselves in.” Even in established film industries, it has not always been a bed of roses. For instance, he says many times, he auditions and he’s rejected, but he never stops saying ‘yes’ to more auditions. “In a week, I will have about three auditions and I get very many ‘nos’ but no one hears about them. I hear ‘No’ very frequently but I continue working… I know people who have given up after a single ‘no’ and years later, they are not acting,” he emphasises.

He says actors can fail because of hearing ‘no’ all the time. Compared to the time he started, there are many opportunities for actors getting discovered today. He gives an example of TikTok, a social media video sharing platform, where different people share solo acts and use them to pitch themselves to possible agents. “Today, you can put your work out there and get in touch with an agent. Just the other time I saw a Ugandan clip making waves online....that boy and his father, Wawawa in wa…” “Don't wait for an agent to look for you, just go out there and look for one.”



