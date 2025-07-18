Of Ugandan winters, Kampala’s lawyers and political parties

When you land on the 30th floor, it is good manners to drop some of the risky hobbies of one’s 20s. Things such as racing, hiking, and bungee-jumping manenos. And that is what has happened to yours truly. In the grand spirit of refinement, he has started settling for better hobbies, the kind that you use to shut up a Kampala lawyer. Because coming to think about it, most Kampala lawyers are devoid of hobbies. Or should I say, the faux-elite class of Uganda does not have hobbies. And the only way to win an argument is to ask them about their hobbies. That is how I have found myself staggering into the world of Sommeliers, Cinephiles, and music listeners with an ear. Of course, I will still have some rare hobby, something that pushes adrenaline – something like boxing. But hey, what more should someone ask of a Sommelier, a bookphile? In the coming weeks, one will have to know their world to interact with moi.

Oh, did I tell you that my French has achieved a multiplier effect? I am the dude that now makes his toasts in French. But I have not fully abandoned everyone, I have also added ‘quiz nights’ to my list of hobbies. Wait, does that qualify as a hobby? If you have an argument about appellations and terroirs, you will find a home at mine. And if you want to know where to start off with James Baldwin or Dostoevsky, you have arrived at a place called home. Better, if you are confused about Inger Bergman and Tarkovsky, and how to make sense of Solaris or Mirror, then we are talking about worlds. What is the end goal? Well, to make those who access my world do some work. Is it not true that friction is the price of proximity? Flex a bit, get inconvenienced. Yes, I expect you to know your whiskeys beyond the Janes and James of this world.

Onto the female archetypes Now, in my new sophistications, or attempts at it, I realised I could have stumbled on new female archetypes. Remember, all this, I am doing it in service of annoying a Kampala lawyer. Since I succeeded at burying Najjera, my new ‘pork’ is with Kampala lawyers. I do not know why, but I just decided they are a good species to hate on. Because in any serious fraternity, when a man such as Kanyeihamba passes on, I would expect this to not be a normal death. For life to pause. For the lawyers to delve into bigger matters, to showcase at least a pretence beyond jurisprudence, to something that could threaten the Frankfurt school. But not your Kampala lawyer. Well, I do not even feel their suits. When I think of a Kampala lawyer, I see a void. And the void is not the issue, it is what the Kampala lawyers attempt to place in that void.

That is where I cannot. But those creatures, we shall handle another day, another time. But do they deserve even this space? Do they even deserve hate? No, I take it back. Assume that I said nothing about those people. Because to do so, is to elate them. Back to the important matters – the female archetypes. Are there Ugandan girls that are into Sabrina Carpenter? Because I realise Adele, Lana Del Ray, and Taylor Swift each represent a world. And you can do some psychoanalysis based on where someone finds comfort. But it is the Sabrina Carpenter girl who would draw my curiosity. Does she dream like every other girl in Kampala? Does she yawn in the same style? There is drama, but there is beautiful drama – and you can read it in Sabrina Carpenter’s lyrics. Like what do you mean, the reason I should not make you cry is because you just did your make-up?

Found that piercing. But what would be the equivalent Ugandan archetypes? The Azawi girls? The Nwagi girls? The Sheebah girls? The Ava Peace girls. Of course, there is also the male archetypes. I wonder, the enigma that is Kapeke dudes. Wait, ka-what? ka-peke? ka-pill? ka-tablet? Ugandans… The Ugandan winters I know we have two planting seasons, but has someone told you about the Ugandan winters? Because July has been giving. If it were not for the potholes and our suburbs that hate pedestrians, this would be the month. Because the coldness could make you run into things. It got so cold that people started launching political parties in all directions. Think of the Common Man’s party. What is common about men in suits? The Ugandan Karl Marx has a Lusaniya, with big ‘lubatus’ aka folds. That is already a dialectic of its own. The men on lusaniya have different mbatus. How can they claim that the lusaniya represents common interests? But again, you can blame it on the Ugandan winters.

Post-Script: We did some sort of Anthony Bourdain’s expose on Northern Uganda. Some big secrets are hiding there. Something needs to be captured, something artistic. Especially good people, especially, something about the Southern France culture and the girls from northern Uganda. Need I say more?

X:@OrtegaTalks



