Old Mutual Investment Group celebrates outstanding sales performance at 2023 Agency Awards

Old Mutual Investment Group celebrated the exceptional achievements of its sales agents at the prestigious 2023 Agency Awards and 2024 Incentive Launch held at Hotel Africana.

The event, aptly called "The 2023 Agency Awards and the 2024 Incentive Launch," showcased the hard work of Old Mutual Investment Group's sales agents in driving impressive sales performance throughout the previous year and set the stage for continued success in the current year.





Mr. Daniel Opiyo, Head of Marketing and Business Development at Old Mutual Investment Group highlighted the company's strategic plan and emphasized the pivotal role of sales agents in achieving organizational objectives. "You are the backbone of our success. Your unwavering commitment has propelled us toward our strategic goals, and we are immensely proud of your achievements in the year 2023 and hope for even bigger strides this year."

Mr. Zac Kisesi, Head of Alternative channels, in his presentation, provided insights into sales metrics, including inflows, outflows, and net outflows, underscoring the company's robust performance in navigating dynamic market conditions. He also had the honour of naming the winners across various categories, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the company's success.





The event featured several categories to honour top-performing agents:

Agents with the Most Clients per Month in the year 2023

January – Geofrey Katamba – 20 new clients

February – Isaac Kiddu – 25 new clients

March – Geofrey Katamba – 32 new clients

April – Edgar Katsigwa – 21 new clients

May – Isaac Kiddu – 27 new clients

June – Isaac Kiddu – 25 new clients

July – Edgar Katsigwa – 36 new clients

August – Susan Sarah Acan – 43 new clients

September – Susan Sarah Acan – 32 new clients

October – Geofrey Katamba – 34 new clients

November – Geofrey Katamba – 41 new clients

December – Susan Sarah Acan – 29 new clients

Top 10 Units (teams) in Net-inflows in 2023

Link 1- 38.32Bn

Link 3 – 26.44Bn

Crystals – 26.23Bn

Kimathi – 19.78Bn

Golden – 18.96Bn

Pinnacle – 18.37Bn

Eagles – 16.22Bn

Nobles – 11.32Bn

Galaxy – 11.11Bn

Cranes – 10.47Bn





Top 10 Agents (Net Inflows)





Joshua Mwine – 12.60Bn

Edgar Katsigwa – 10.53Bn

Michella Mugyeni – 10.05Bn

Dan Gatsinzi – 7.11Bn

Robert Muhwezi – 6.79Bn

Rashid Kizito – 5.64Bn

Nancy Oleko – 5.41Bn

Judith Kakuze – 5.38Bn

Nancy Mary Apio – 5.26Bn

Mary Ndagiro – 5.12Bn

In the final category of top agents (Net inflows), the top three agents were awarded a 5-day trip to Dubai, recognizing their exceptional performance and dedication to excellence.

The Managing Director, Old Mutual Investment Group, Mr. Simon Mwebaze expressed heartfelt appreciation for the efforts of the sales agents, acknowledging their profound impact on the lives of individuals and families. He stated, "Beyond driving sales, you agents serve as trusted advisors, guiding families toward financial security and prosperity. Your role extends far beyond numbers; it's about making a meaningful difference in people's lives."







