Over 70 artistes sent away from Gen Salim Saleh’s home in Gulu

A group of more than 70 members of the creative industry were at the weekend turned away from Gulu City after arriving unannounced to meet Gen Caleb Akwandanaho, alias Gen Salim Saleh.

The group, who had travelled to the northern Uganda City without an appointment, reportedly camped outside the General’s residence in Bardege-Layibi Division, near Gulu Airfield, between Friday and Saturday. Their presence disrupted traffic to the airfield and the surrounding neighbourhood.

Top of their demands was a reported Shs5 billion Gen Saleh allegedly promised the creative industry several years ago. The artistes also claimed that the presidential advisers entrusted with their welfare had failed them.

Despite holding a brief discussion with Col James Nkojo, Gen Saleh’s military assistant—who advised them to channel their concerns through the current Presidential Adviser on Creatives, Mr Edrisa Musuuza, alias Eddy Kenzo—the group refused to leave until police were called in to intervene.

Gen Saleh has now reportedly imposed a total ban on artistes, promoters, and other creative groups from accessing his residence in Gulu City, Monitor has learnt. Efforts to obtain a comment from Mr David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa West River Region police spokesperson, were unsuccessful.

However, Capt Wilson Agaba, the spokesperson for Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), confirmed that the police were forced to disperse the group to avert what he described as “chaotic and shameful scenes”.

“No one in Gen Saleh’s protocol was aware of their coming, not even Saleh himself. They did not communicate, yet that’s how they’ve always been meeting him. You make a formal request, receive a response, and then get an appointment,” said Col Nkojo.

He explained that Gen Saleh’s protocol had no choice but to involve security personnel, as the gathering had interrupted several official engagements scheduled for Friday.

“They were informed that the office had not been notified of their presence in Gulu. If they wanted to meet the General, they couldn’t do so in such a large group—they wouldn’t even fit at his residence. But they insisted on staying, obstructing normal business activities and blocking access to the airfield due to haphazard parking,” Col Nkojo added.

According to OWC, the artistes’ actions showed a lack of appreciation, despite years of financial and moral support from the OWC chief coordinator’s office. “That is a serious lack of appreciation.

The General has been helping these promoters since 2021, thinking they would become self-reliant. But now, it has become routine for them to seek financial support whenever they have an event,” said Capt Agaba.

He added: “The General concluded yesterday that these promoters lack organisation, cohesion, and proper training in running their businesses. Because they caused a public nuisance, he had no choice but to send them away and ban them.”

“They are now completely banned from stepping foot at Gen Saleh’s residence. Their behaviour attracted public attention and forced the military assistant to investigate the disturbance,” Capt Agaba further said.

“They were advised to use their official representative, the presidential adviser on the creative industry, Eddy Kenzo, to present their issues. He is the right person to contact Gen Saleh if necessary—not entire groups descending on Gulu,” he added.

Uganda's legal tender. PHOTO/FILE

Asked whether the Shs5 billion allegedly promised was a firm commitment, Capt Agaba responded: “They’re asking to be given Shs5 billion—as who? Who promised that money in the first place? That’s why the General says if they were organised, they’d know who made that promise. It’s as simple as that,” he said.

‘Pilgrimage’

Between 2019 and now, hundreds of artistes, promoters, comedians, bouncers and others within the creative industry have flocked to Gen Saleh’s residence seeking support for events, medical bills, and other personal matters. In mid-June 2025, gospel artiste David Mugema died in a hotel room in Gulu City while waiting to meet Gen Saleh to request financial assistance for medical treatment.

Mugema was found dead at Sanyu Guest House, located on Coronation Road in Gulu City, on the morning of June 16—the day he was due to seek an appointment.

He had reportedly been battling cancer for three years. His travelling companion, Mr George William Katabu, a retired UPDF Major and friend of Mugema’s brother-in-law, told police that Mugema began feeling unwell upon reaching Kigumba in Kiryandongo District.

“When they reached Kigumba, the deceased started complaining of fever. The pair had lunch there, but he couldn’t finish his food and continued to complain about his condition,” police said in a statement.

Despite numerous visits by musicians to Gulu City, Gen Saleh reportedly cut ties with some key figures in December after they failed to deliver on their commitments.

He also issued a memo to the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) and Uganda Musicians Association (UMA), expressing disappointment in their performance. He said many were only interested in money and failed to fulfil assignments given to them.

“Musicians, musicians—I am tired of you. I must say this on camera. You’ve taken up so much of my time. I haven’t even met NRM people—can you imagine? In the morning, I meet Buchman, in the afternoon Reggae Dee, in the evening Odong Romeo. So, when will I get time to work on other matters? You’re wasting my time,” Gen Saleh lamented.

Ban implications

In recent months, artistes, promoters, comedians, and bloggers have continued to frequent Gen Saleh’s residence, seeking financial support. Since the 2021 presidential election, in which President Museveni was declared winner, creatives from across Uganda have travelled to Gen Saleh’s Te-Dam Cell residence in Bardege Parish, Layibi-Bardege Division, for handouts.

In August 2021, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, artistes from Central Uganda clashed with their Acholi counterparts over Shs11 billion reportedly disbursed by Gen Saleh as a bailout for the struggling music industry. OWC later stated that in response to the crisis, it had provided mindset-change training and capacity-building workshops to help artistes become self-reliant.

However, this latest incident raises questions about whether the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) still views the music industry as a valuable political tool.

In this file photo, local artistes from northern Uganda camp outside Acholi Inn in Gulu after they were blocked by security personnel from accessing the venue. They were later allowed in by Gen Salim Saleh. Another group of more than 70 artistes were at the weekend turned away from Gulu City after arriving unannounced to meet President Museveni’s brother, Gen Salim Saleh. PHOTO/COURTESY

The state’s interest in musicians reached its peak around the 2021 General Elections, particularly after musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, announced his presidential bid.

Musicians were then mobilised to create counter songs promoting the NRM agenda. While Gen Saleh insists he has done his best to support the industry, he criticises the artistes for their lack of organisation, cohesion, and professionalism. He said their frequent visits have disrupted his official duties and left him little time for other state matters.

Monitor has learnt that some artistes even booked accommodation in Gulu City, hoping to secure meetings with the General. Though the NRM party has often brought musicians on-board during election campaigns, the relationship appears to be straining as the government now questions the returns on its financial investment in the creative sector.

In November, Gen Saleh wrote to Eddy Kenzo, urging him to rein in musicians who were making frequent and uncoordinated visits to his residence. Attempts by this publication to reach Mr Musuuza for comment were unsuccessful, as his known contact numbers were unavailable by press time.