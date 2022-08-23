P-Square to perform for Ugandans in Las Vegas

African music’s top dynamic duo and the continent’s best Afro-beats band, P-Square are set to perform for Ugandans in Las Vegas come September 4, the last place they performed in 2017 before the popular twins took a break as a band.

Late last year Paul Okoye (Rudeboy) and Peter Okoye (Mr.P) decided to put their differences aside and bring the continent’s best musical group and band back.

The duo that put up a thrilling performance in Guinea a few weeks ago and remain heavily booked across the world will be exclusive for the event in Las Vegas that has been organised by Ugandans in North America under their umbrella body UNAA Causes.

UNAA Causes director of events, Ms Florence Clay Ssemanda was ecstatic when confirming the duo’s show.

“We have an exciting expo in Las Vegas. There is something extraordinary about this place; the ambience is out of this World. We have assembled a star-studded line up of artistes from Uganda and internationally, the P-Square. They will treat our guests to over two solid hours of their incredible hits,” Ssemanda said.

“The last time they performed in the USA as a band was in 2017 at UNAA Causes Las Vegas and they’re back exclusively to UNAA Causes,” she added.

Ssemanda, who is also the CEO and founder of Famos Tranquillity in Los Angeles and a co-owner of the Crested Lounge in Los Angeles adds a wealth of business skills to the expo team which will be key for other events such as the business expo.

“We also have a very exciting business programme with serious participation from the U.S and African business communities,” she said.

“We only do this once a year and we are looking forward to unveiling what is becoming the biggest business gathering on the strip this Labor Day weekend,” she added.

The UNAA Causes Expo starts on August 31st and ends on September 6th, all Expo festivities are to take place at Resorts World Las Vegas, the $ 4.3 Billion on the Las Vegas strip that just opened in the summer of 2021.