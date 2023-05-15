Pallaso, Ndere spice up Camon launch

Shakira is the name in Pallaso’s Nalonda Nemala song and we hear him pour out his heart to this girl in the lyrics but last Thursday evening, that story came to life for him during the launch of the Tecno Camon 20 series phone at Ndere Centre where he was the headlining act.

Being the brand ambassador of the company, Pallaso was the closing act at the show and he made sure he put up a thrilling performance in front of the guest of honour, ICT minister Chris Baryomunsi.

During the performance, Pallaso asked anyone in the audience to join him on stage as he was performing Nalonda Nemala and a lady identified as Shakira joined him. The chemistry between the two was impressive and because he was pleased with her, he tipped her Shs1m to top up for a new phone.

“I have been looking for Shakira and I am so happy I found her here,” Pallaso said. “I am all yours. Use me the way you want,” he told Shakira before handing her the money.

Some of the guests that took the dress code on the invitation very seriously. Photos | Isaac Ssejjombwe

Pallaso had earlier performed his other songs, Bega Bega, Nsaba, his collaboration with Ratigan Era and Binyuma. The other entertainment was from Ndere Troupe, who showcased jaw-dropping skills, A Ka Dope Band and upcoming artiste Bizzo da Great.

Since it was a cultural theme, different people, including Chinese were seen dressed in Mushanana and gomesi while some of the gents were smartly dressed in kanzu and African wear.

Richard Tuwangye and KFM news anchor and VPN show host Rita Kemigisa were the hosts of the event and they did quite a good job together.