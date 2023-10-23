Photographers feted in photo exhibition

If you have followed Ugandan photography, there are chances you have come across the Uganda Press Photo Awards.

Founded in 2012, the Uganda Press Photo Award (UPPA) is the longest-running photography competition in Uganda; until then, it was only open to Ugandans.

However, in recent years, the UPPA has expanded its reach and now accepts submissions from photographers all across the East African region. This change has allowed the competition to showcase a diverse range of perspectives and talent from the continent.

The East African Photography Award is open to photographers from Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan, and Sudan.

The purpose of the Award is to draw attention to documentary photography that examines people and cultures from the viewpoint of East African inhabitants.

There is also a young photographer’s category for an emerging talent that needs an opportunity to learn more about the craft.

Over the years, the award show has recognised some of the best photojournalists and freelance photographers such as Katumba Badru, Zahara Abdul, Andrew Kartende and Joseph Muhumuza among others.

On Thursday, winners from the 2023 edition of the awards were feted with an award show held at the Makerere University’s Margaret Trowell Gallery.

Over the years, the awards and the exhibition have been a mirror and a review of a previous year through the lens. For instance, when Uganda has gone through an election year or a tragedy, there are always many chances that pictures will feature the tragedy and its effects.

It is partly one of the reasons the exhibitions have always been a hot item with one of the exhibitions raided by the police. Most of the pictures in exhibition at the time had captured the police in action, violating locals and in some cases the media.

This year, the pictures were not influenced by one moment from the past year – they were varied and seemed to address social topics that have been talking points in both Uganda and the continent for some time.

They were topics around the girl child but the most outstanding ones were inspired by climate change.

Julius Odeke’s picture story titled Mount Elgon Floods about the tragedy that left more than 30 people dead. Odeke captures the attempted retrieval of the dead, some of whom were trapped in their cars. With his lens, he manages to show the extent of the damage, the many attempts and above all, the lighter side of the entire exercise.

Mariam Watsheba’s Postponed Dreams, tells a common tale of Uganda’s rural areas, teenage pregnancies and how many young girls have to postpone their dreams or ambitions when they unexpectedly become mothers when they are still children themselves.

Another of the images from Fabrice Mbonankira’s picture story, Sleeping Queen. PHOTO/ANDREW KAGGWA

Fabrice Mbonankira’s picture story, Sleeping Queen brings together a group of either widowed women or those abandoned by their husbands and now live off a dumpster in Kigali. They collect bones, charcoal, plastic and metal. Sometimes, when they are lucky, they will find food in the dumpster.

The powerful visual reimagines the women as queens than scrap collectors. It is an extensive and detailed collection even when all the pictures were taken in a day.