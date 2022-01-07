Pioneering Black movie star Sidney Poitier dies at 94

US President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to ambassador and actor Sidney Poitier during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC on August 12, 2009. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

Sidney Poitier, Hollywood's first major Black movie star and the first Black man to win the best actor Oscar, has died at 94, prompting an outpouring of grief from the entertainment industry and beyond.

