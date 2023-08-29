Policeman using Kalenjin Night event to rally unity

A policeman is walking the talk of community policing and coexistence among the youth in East Africa.

Victor Kibet, popularly known as Kibz, is a man of many wits. The software developer with the Uganda Police Force is the driving force behind the Kalenjin Night event in Kampala City.

The night pulls together people from the Kalenjin sub-tribes of East Africa such as the sabaot (Sabinys in eastern Uganda), Kipsigis, Nandi, Keiyo, and Pokots among others.

Kibet brings precision to the table. His strategic leadership is shaping an event that preserves the broader Kalenjin culture through embedding technology and innovation.

The event showcases the Kalenjin heritage and promotes talent through music, dance, and drama among the youth.

“As a policeman, my inspiration is to organise events such as the Kalenjin Night so that the youth embrace community policing, unity, and cultural understanding within the Kalenjin community. These events provide a platform to celebrate our heritage and bridge societal gaps,’’ Mr Kibet told Daily Monitor in an interview yesterday.

“Our goal is to expand the Kalenjin Night events to bridge inclusivity among the youth in East Africa,’’ he added.

The group has so far successfully organised five events in Kampala, Uganda, embracing music, dance, and food exhibitions.

The night attracts more than 300 people in attendance.

The next Kalenjin Night event is scheduled to take place on September 2 at Club DB9, in Kalerewe, Kampala City. The event kick starts at 6 pm until dawn.

There will be performances by, among others, Jimmy Jones the head artiste. Jones is a celebrated local musician from Kapchorwa District who is using music to champion positive cultural norms, unity, and social consciousness.

Kibet says they plan to launch charity programmes that will include cleaning drives in public places, health camps, ICT and media-related basic training, and environmental projects such as planting trees and building water springs in disadvantaged communities.

The policeman is supported by a team among them:

Musani Erick Virgo - Event organiser and MC.

Satya Elijah, aka Satz - Videography and photography specialist.

Mutai Abraham louis – a DJ

Chebet Peace Mutai – Former miss tourism eastern region 2021/2022.

Musani Erick, aka Musa – Head of Finance.

Ronnie Chemutai, aka Yz - Public Relations and Communication.

Chebet Liz Appo - a teacher and a businesswoman.