Poor funding, foreign content crippling industry, says Ugandan filmmaker Zert Essential

Ugandan filmmaker Zert Essential, real name Siraje Kizito, has cited limited funding and preference for foreign content as the most-enduring challenges faced by the industry.

The film director and digital content creator, with training from Uganda's ISBAT University and the American Film Institute (2020-2023), says: “Our industry needs more technical training and investor confidence.”

The 25-year-old, who was opening up on his career trajectory, creative process, and perspectives on Uganda’s entertainment sector, said his interest in acting started during his university years.

“Growing up, I was drawn to how films could tell African stories,” he said on August 3, adding that his directorial debut, “Dogs versus Fox” (2023) formally thrust him into the industry’s limelight.

He mentions working with emerging Ugandan talent, but avoided naming specific stars, stating: “I focus more on the craft than networking.”

His filmmaking approach involves drawing inspiration from everyday Ugandan life, collaborating with small teams due to budget constraints, and balancing digital content creation with traditional film projects. “Most engagements are professional—requests for collaborations or feedback on projects.”

In five years, Zert says he envisions skill development over fame. “I aim to contribute to Uganda having a sustainable film ecosystem, not just individual success,” he says while crediting his production team for support.

He, however, admits that independent filmmaking in Uganda means constantly problem-solving with limited resources.

Fact file

Zert was born in Kampala on February 22, 2000, and was raised by his mother, Namatovu Mariam, in a family of four boys.