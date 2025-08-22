Prize Ninsiima: Stirring up the internet, one strange katogo at a time

On a Wednesday morning, Prize Ninsiima cheerfully confirms she is ready for our interview. There is no rush in her voice, because for the past 15 months she has been her own boss. No clock-ins, no traffic jams, just a camera, a kitchen, and a whole lot of content creation.

“I have tested many waters,” she says, “and my life now? It is all worth it.”

Known simply as Prize on social media, she has become a digital darling thanks to her offbeat, unapologetically raw Ugandan food videos on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

One viral hit – the Rice Spaghetti Katogo, which had viewers raising their eyebrows and hitting replay. A strange and unusual blend.

Ninsiima, who is unwilling to reveal the year she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Community Health from Uganda Christian University (UCU), Mukono, says she lost hope after hitting a familiar wall; sending out countless job applications. Zero call backs.

“Reality hit hard. Fresh graduates were coming out every year, and I realised I was not going to get a job here,” she says. After a short boring stint running a mobile money businesses with her siblings, in 2017, Ninsiima jumped on a WhatsApp lead that landed her in Jordan as a housemaid.

“My sister had sent me a random WhatsApp message with a number to contact. The offer promised free transport, free housing, and a salary of Shs800,000,” she recalls.

While in Jordan, she had plenty of free time and often scrolled through social media watching different videos. One day she stumbled upon Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime’s Glass of Happiness series on YouTube.

“She was talking about content creation, explaining that times had changed and it was now possible to earn from it. I found that interesting and got curious,” Ninsiima shares.

Prize Ninsiima gestures during an interview with Daily Monitor. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By 2018, she was hooked and began researching how content creators made money.

“I was curious about the kind of videos I could make without showing my face. I did not want to appear on camera, but the idea of creating content took root,” she explains.

In the meantime, she silently stacked up her savings in Jordan to invest in farming back in her hometown, Rukungiri. “I bought some cows and partnered with a friend in Kabale to grow Irish potatoes. Unfortunately, the farming partnership wiped out much of my savings,” she says.

But instead of heading home to count her losses after her two-year contract ended, she extended her contract for another year to recover financially. In 2020, Ninsiima returned to Uganda burning with purpose.

She bought a phone and a tripod, but another discovery was about to hit her. The joint savings account she had created with a family member had been secretly drained.

“They had used the money without telling me. Nonetheless, I moved on, but learnt never to trust anyone with my savings,” she says.

Starting from scratch

Six months later, low on funds, Ninsiima sold two cows and took a job in Qatar, juggling roles in a supermarket - from cashier to waitress to cleaner.

“I was working for a salary of Shs1.3 million in Qatar. I figured that even if I worked for five years, I would not be able to save enough to change my life.”

“It hit me that if I died then, I would not leave anything behind and that thought scared me,” she recalls.

From her bed space and in the middle of her shifts, she started making videos of herself, not for fame or money but simply to keep memories of her time in Qatar.

Lights, Camera, Katogo

In 2022, Ninsiima returned home for good and dove into content creation. She admits that she never imagined herself in front of a camera. In fact, initially she teamed up with her sister to launch The Ugandan Sisters, posting Uganda vs Kenya life comparisons, which helped monetise her YouTube channel. But the views and income were low and inconsistent. Then came the breakthrough.

A year and three months ago, when she posted casual video of birthday food she and her friends had prepared. The clip pulled 40,000 views. No talking. Just captions, simple voiceover, and real vibes. It is from that video that she leaned into her signature style: real kitchens, real mess, real moments.

Setting herself apart

One thing that sets Ninsiima apart is her filming style. She shoots in modest, everyday spaces, often her own room, which she calls “the headquarters.” Temporary living spaces became her “branches.” Bad experiences with money and partnerships have made her fiercely independent.

“After those disappointments, I cannot trust anyone with my work,” she says.

“People always ask who my cameraman is, but I do not have one. I film, edit, and post everything myself,” she says, adding that she uses iMovie, a video editing application for editing, skills she learnt from online tutorials while in Jordan.

Prize Ninsiima says she does not find her combinations strange and she only cooks a variety of foods in one go because she wants to enjoy different dishes while saving charcoal or power. PHOTO/HANDOUT

When she was starting out, Ninsiima cooked daily to keep up with TikTok’s demand for consistency.

“I would wake up knowing exactly what I wanted to cook, buy ingredients, film, edit, and post the same day,” she says. Today, she’s less frantic but still fiercely consistent. Her videos attract both fans and mockers. Some people support her, while others make fun of her content but she focuses on the positive. “I do not think my food combinations are strange. Some people eat them too, just not on camera. I also cook a variety of foods in one go, because I want to enjoy different dishes while saving on charcoal or power,” she shares.

Her catchphrase, “organic,” is her philosophy. “No pretending. If my saucepan is not spotless, that is what you will see. I am not pressured to create a fancy background,” she explains. Her “Friday party time” clips and impromptu “organic praise and worship” moments keep her viewers entertained.

Handling criticism

Early on, negative comments would sting. “Now I do not care. Even if you talk about me, I just keep moving.” She blocks persistent trolls, only to unblock them later “to see if they will continue. She reminds herself every day that she started because she had no job, and needed to do something with her life.

Most of the feedback she receives is positive, and she credits it for keeping her motivated.

Why her content connects

Today, Ninsiima’s food videos on TikTok attract thousands of viewers, brand collaborations, and a loyal audience who resonate with her unpolished, “organic” approach. The first brand she worked with is Info Trust Property Consultants in January this year. Others soon followed, including DStv and Royco.

“These are companies I had always wanted to work with and now that I have worked with them, the hunger to ‘get there’ is gone. I want to keep creating,” she says.

While her YouTube is monetised, TikTok is where the brand deals happen. Her rates vary: individuals might pay Shs300,000 for a single video, while companies usually sign longer contracts.

She admits she undercharged in the beginning, her first gig paid Shs100,000, but she quickly learnt her value.

“You need to know your worth. Sometimes people will give you little money because you do not know how much to ask for,” she says. Some videos have hit hundreds of thousands of views, but she does not measure her worth by numbers.

“Even if a TikTok does not do well, my Instagram or Facebook will compensate. And if a company likes and approves a video, that is enough for me,” she explains. While she looks ahead to grow her content, Ninsiima admits that her work has given her the monetary value she expected. “I can make Shs1m from three videos and still have time for my own life yet this was what I earned in a month while away from home,” she shares.

Eyes on the Future

In the next few years, Ninsiima wants to diversify. “I do not want to completely depend on brand deals. In future, I wish to sell food-related products, maybe saucepans or high-quality flour from my village in Rukungiri.”

Her advice to aspiring content creators is to be patient: “You might post for a year with no audience, but your time will come.” Collaborations with bigger creators do not interest her much. “Some only notice you when you blow up. You chase after them, they disappear. So I focus on my own thing. If it happens, fine, but I am productive on my own,” she says.

Behind the views

Off-camera, Ninsiima is not the loud personality some expect. “People hear my voice and think I am outgoing, but when I am alone with my phone, I am happy,” she says. Fame, once thrilling, now feels normal.

Prize Ninsiima gestures during an interview with Daily Monitor. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

She guards her private life fiercely, brushing off questions about marriage or farming again. Her biggest life lesson is to keep people at a distance. “I avoid negative energy. Before, I would confront you, now I just let you be,” she says.She refuses to tell others which path to take. “Try business, try work, try content. Fail, try again until you find your own thing.”

One year of content...Connecting with Pumla

I connected with Pumla (Nabachwa, a famous podcaster and economist) through Instagram. She inboxed me appreciating my content and proposed to sponsor an extensive meal. Since I was already planning my one-year celebration, I shared my plans with her and she asked me to make a list of the dishes I wanted to cook.

She sent me the money and I bought everything I needed. Since Pumla is loved, I tapped into her audience, especially on Instagram. We do not have a close relationship but I have shared contacts with her. We are Instagram friends and I hope that one day we will meet.