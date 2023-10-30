Rachael Magola improvises at Royal dinner

Afrigo Band is one of the most sought after bands in Uganda and from what we heard, their calendar is busy until July next year.

However, there are some gigs that they surely cannot turn down, for example the Royal banquet dinner that happened last Friday evening at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

The band had already been booked elsewhere but the organisers were okay to have at least one of their band members represent them.

Guests dancing away during the dinner

Dressed aptly for the event in a royal blue dress, Rachael Magola did not disappoint as she gave the event a breath of fresh air as she performed alongside other instrumentalists.

Magola’s performance started at 10pm while guests were having their dinner but many did not enjoy their food as they abandoned the comfort of their seats to join her on stage for Vooto and Obangaina. The moment was so infectious that even the Minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister and chairperson of the committee on media and entertainment for the royal wedding, Justine Kasule Lumumba, participated in the singing and dancing. Both Magola and Lumumba evoked people’s memories when they did some famous folk songs while surrounded by politicians and other guests.

Minister Lumumba and Full Figure join the cultural dancers.

She was, however, not the only performer of the day. Nile Beat Cultural Troupe had earlier entertained guests and so did a Busoga artiste known as Kadabada. Joseph Sax also impressed with his saxophone before and after Magola among others.

The royal banquet themed ‘Experience royalty as u peep into the royal wedding’ had guests from all walks of life in attendance. From politicians to socialites and prominent businessmen and women.

Socialite Zari greets some of the guests at the dinner.

Different from other dinners, this was specifically to fundraise for the royal wedding between Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV and Ms Jovia Mutesi that is slated for November 18.

The invite-only red carpet event cost Shs500,000 per seat and Shs5m per table.

Some of the guests in attendance included the Federation of Uganda Football Association, Pr Aloysius Bugingo and his wife Susan Makula, socialite Angela Cheney and Frank Gashumba among others.