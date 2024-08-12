Reach A Hand’s Nabimanya selected for professional development programme

Film producer Humphrey Nabimanya has been selected to participate in an exclusive professional development programme at the San Francisco Film Festival (SFFILM Festival).

The Festival also features an Artist Development programme that provides essential support to filmmakers from across the globe including offering innovative funding programs for independent storytellers.

In a social media post announcing the development, Nabimanya – also founder of Reach A Hand Uganda and Sauti Plus Media Hub - said, “I am incredibly grateful to the @usmissionuganda (the US Embassy in Uganda) and @WashFellowship (the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders) for making this opportunity possible. Their support and belief in my potential mean the world to me, and I am determined to make the most of this experience.”

The youth advocate is one of the leaders from across subsaharan Africa who has just completed the 2024 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders – an initiative of the United States Department of State that nurtures accomplished leaders aged between 25 and 35 with established records of promoting innovation and positive impact in their communities and countries.

Through Reach A Hand and Sauti Plus Media Hub, Nabimanya is the executive producer on three projects thus far, namely: Kyaddala (It’s Real) - a TV series focusing on the real-life social issues that affect young people across Africa and their attempts to overcome those issues; When You Become Me - a Cannes Film Festival nominated film raising awareness about issues affecting persons living with disabilities in Uganda and; Sabotage - a film exploring sexual violence, abortion and tradition to raise awareness around Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) in Uganda.

Nabimanya further stated, “I look forward to immersing myself in filmmaking, learning from industry experts, and collaborating with talented individuals who share my passion for using film as a powerful medium for advocacy. Together, we can create compelling narratives that inspire change, challenge perceptions, and amplify the voices of marginalised communities.”