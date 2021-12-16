Ready to rumba: Congolese dance added to UNESCO heritage list

In this file photo taken on February 15, 2006 Congolese singer Papa Wemba performs during a concert at the New Morning. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A UNESCO summit approved the two countries' joint application to add rumba to its Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list, where it joins Cuban rumba, the Central African Republic's polyphonic pygmy music and the drums of Burundi.

The United Nations' cultural agency UNESCO on Tuesday added the Congolese rumba dance to its intangible cultural heritage list, sparking delight in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Congo-Brazzaville.

