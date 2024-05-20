Remarkable Indian community charity concert held to support of vulnerable communities

Plascon Uganda, in collaboration with the Sindhi Community and Indian Association Uganda, spearheaded a groundbreaking charity concert dubbed “DIL se DESI” on May 11th, 2024, aimed at uplifting vulnerable communities in Uganda. The event, held at the Millennium Grounds in Lugogo-Kampala, displayed an extraordinary lineup of India's finest musical talents, providing attendees with a once-in-a-lifetime entertainment experience.

The main objective of the concert extended beyond entertainment; it was a heartfelt effort to raise funds for essential causes such as heart surgeries for children, scholarships, and the construction of a children's cancer hospital. Plascon Uganda, as the main sponsor, reaffirmed its commitment to community welfare by pledging to be the paint partner for the new facility.

"This concert is not just about the performances; it is more about the power of unity and compassion. Through our collective efforts, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need. We've already sent over 150 Ugandan infants for corrective surgery in India, and we are determined to continue with our support." said Mr. Devanand Nainani, MD of the Sindhi Community Uganda.

Indian High Commissioner to Uganda, Mr. Upender Singh Rawat, expressed his gratitude for the collaborative efforts, stating, "This concert exemplifies the strong bond between India and Uganda. It is heartening to see the Indian community and partners coming together to address critical social issues and make a positive impact in Uganda."

Mr. Balaam Barugahara, the State Minister for Gender, Labor, and Social Development, emphasized the importance of such initiatives, saying, "Events like these re-emphasize the significance of public-private partnerships in addressing social challenges. The government applauds the Sindhi Community and the Indian Association of Uganda and their partners for their dedication to improving healthcare and education outcomes for Ugandan children and youth."

Daniel Kayongo, Brand Manager of Plascon Uganda, highlighted Plascon's support for the community. "We are proud to be part of this noble cause. By collaborating with the Sindhi Community and Indian Association Uganda, we aim to not only provide financial assistance but also contribute to the construction of a children's cancer hospital. This aligns with our commitment to community development and making a lasting impact."

The event, which commenced at 7:30 PM, saw attendees enjoying the mesmerizing performances by Salman Ali, Harshi Mad, Chaitali Shirvastva, and the comedic duo Chinki and Minki. In addition to the captivating performances, guests indulged in delicious Indian delicacies from stalls set up by vendors and engaged in meaningful networking opportunities.

In attendance were prominent figures such as Sudhir Ruparelia, Chairman and Majority Stakeholder in the Ruparelia Group of Companies, and Mr. Katumba Wamala, Cabinet Minister for Works and Transport, drawing attention to the collective commitment to supporting charitable initiatives and community welfare.