Roast and Rhyme: A night of soulful melodies and unbreakable bonds with fans

Earlier this year, celebrated Ugandan songstress Iryn Namubiru graced the stage at Kampala Serena Hotel, delivering an electrifying concert that showcased her powerhouse vocals and remarkable stage presence. Despite performing for over three hours, Namubiru's extensive catalog meant that not all of her hits could make it into the set, leaving fans yearning for more.

True to her word, Namubiru promised a continuation, vowing to bring an equally unforgettable experience to the next edition of Roast and Rhyme. That moment arrived last Sunday at Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo, where she headlined the "Soul on Strings" edition of the popular event—a fitting theme for an evening designed to wrap up the year on a soulful note.

Dressed in a sleek, black bodycon romper jumpsuit, Namubiru took to the stage at 10 p.m. to a thunderous welcome. Her signature radiant smile beamed as she greeted the packed crowd, expressing her excitement and gratitude to perform once again for her adoring fans. From the first note, she captivated her audience, holding them in the palm of her hand for a full hour with a set that blended rarely performed gems with fan-favorites.

With songs like Tebiba Bingi, Kawoowo, Nkuweki, Essimu Y’ekiro, Yenze, Byendi Byoli, Birowoozo, Simbalala, and Empissa Zo, Namubiru took her fans on a heartfelt journey. At various points, the crowd was so enchanted they joined her in singing, with Namubiru occasionally stepping back to let them take the lead as she refreshed herself with sips of water. She skillfully engaged her fans, asking which songs they wanted to hear next, dedicating love songs to couples in the audience, and even inviting a few lucky fans to join her on stage.

Before Namubiru’s performance, Ugandan artist Maro had already ignited the crowd, returning to the stage after a four-year absence from Uganda’s live music scene. The excitement was mutual, as Maro’s voice reverberated through hits like Mubbi Bubbi, Kamboyine, Kyokoba, and Anjagala, stirring memories and sparking waves of nostalgia among the audience.

Zulitums and An Known added to the lineup, bringing fresh energy to the daylong event with their unique performances. Meanwhile, Lynda Ddane and Melvyn DJ kept the spirits high, mixing a vibrant selection of gospel, classic R&B, afrobeats, and beloved Ugandan anthems. Their musical infusion transformed the evening into a rhythmic celebration, filled with dance, laughter, and the unmistakable joy of togetherness.

Adding an extra layer of excitement to the festival atmosphere, the Bell Citrus experience area offered fans an interactive playground with board and ball games, as well as exclusive Bell Citrus drink specials that drew crowds into the lively, zesty green-themed space. Stanbic Bank’s Flexipay happy hour also brought added enjoyment, offering discounts on drinks, food, and other festival experiences.