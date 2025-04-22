Royal Jeff on a mission to amplify Uganda’s sound

Royal Jeff, congratulations on the launch of The JP Band! Tell us about how this idea came to life.

Thank you! The idea for The JP Band has been in my heart for years. I’ve always been passionate about live music—it has a way of connecting people on a deeper level. Over time, I realized that there are so many incredibly gifted artists around us who don’t get the chance to showcase their talent simply because the platforms are limited. So, I decided to create one. On the 5th of November 2024, we officially launched The JP Band as a space where talent, passion, and culture come together in rhythm.

What role does The JP Band play in Uganda’s music and entertainment industry?

The JP Band is more than just a band—it’s a movement. We perform at functions, entertainment events, themed nights, and other creative gatherings across Kampala. But beyond the performance, we’re here to represent and amplify the Ugandan sound. We want to preserve and modernize our musical heritage while also giving young talent the exposure they deserve. We believe in growing the industry from the grassroots up.

The band is based in Kyanja. Why did you choose that location?

Yes, we’re based at Plot 61B, Kyanja Ring Road. It’s a great hub—easily accessible and surrounded by a vibrant community that appreciates music. We wanted a location that’s close enough to the heartbeat of Kampala but still allows us the creative space to build something special. It’s not just a base; it’s a home for the band.

How does The JP Band fit into the bigger vision of JP Production Company?

JP Production Company has always stood for creativity, empowerment, and excellence. The JP Band is a natural extension of that mission. It’s a project born from the same vision: to develop talent and give young creatives the tools, mentorship, and opportunities they need to thrive. Whether it’s audio production, event support, or now live performances—we’re covering every angle.

What’s unique about The JP Band compared to other bands in the region?

Our focus is really on growth and collaboration. We’re not just performing—we’re training, mentoring, and building a musical family. Every voice matters. We blend genres, work with both upcoming and established artists, and remain deeply rooted in local culture. Our sound is fresh but familiar. And because we perform in diverse spaces—from corporate gigs to intimate nights in the city—we stay connected to the people.





Are there any opportunities for young artists to join The JP Band?

Absolutely! We are always open to recruiting new talent—vocalists, instrumentalists, even sound engineers. If you’re passionate, committed, and ready to grow, we’re ready to welcome you. We also encourage creatives to bring in fresh ideas. This is a space for collaboration, and we believe some of the best music comes from sharing perspectives.

What would you say is your long-term goal for The JP Band?

The ultimate goal is to take Ugandan music to the world, and we believe live performance is one of the most powerful ways to do that. We want to see our artists headlining major festivals, collaborating internationally, and representing Uganda proudly on global stages. But also, I want to see that young artist from the neighborhood who thought their voice didn’t matter get up on stage and realize it always did. That’s the power of music—and that’s the mission of The JP Band.



