Sandra Teta arrested over alleged assault on singer Weasel

Police in Kabalagala are holding Sandra Teta on allegations of unlawfully wounding her alleged partner singer Douglas Mayanja, popularly known as Weasel.

Preliminary investigations by police indicate the incident happened at Shan’s Bar in Munyonyo following a heated altercation between the two.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said Sandra Teta allegedly drove and intentionally knocked down Weasel using motor vehicle registration number UBH 148Y.

The vehicle has since been impounded and is currently parked at Kabalagala Police Station.

Singer Douglas Mayanja, popularly known as Weasel. Photo/Courtesy

“Douglas Mayanja was initially rushed to Mukwaya Hospital and later transferred to Nsambya Hospital, where he is currently admitted and receiving medical treatment,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Sandra Teta. Photo/Courtesy of Daniella Atim on Instagram

He added that Sandra Teta is being detained at Kabalagala Police Station as detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.