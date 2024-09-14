Say so much in 15 minutes

Film is a tool that captures both text, music, and emotions at the same time. In a few minutes, you will learn about a country, their culture, and their beliefs, even when the film is not initially about something totally different. From tourism and supremacy to messages about HIV, many people have sought the influence of art and film to spread the message.

That is the story of DocuBox’s Get Reel project, intended to facilitate eight African filmmakers to tell stories fostering social change with support from the Hewlett Foundation and the Wellsprings Philanthropic Fund.

Last Friday, these films were simultaneously premiered across East Africa. These include the fiction films Unasemaje, Detour, Jimbi, Sukari, and 1992, then the documentary films Red Line, Unyagoni, and Before Sixteen.

The Ugandan film Jimbi is written and directed by Ivan Tushabe. The film follows the story of a timid man who looks away after witnessing a sexual assault only to later learn that he’s developing a rare skin rash that may turn into a mythical creature known as Jimbi.

Starring bankable actors, Emmanuel Atuhaire (Sanyu and Crossroads), Felix Bwanika Bbale, Raymond Rushabiro, and Ogwal Crispus, among others, the film exhibits maturity in writing, directing, and in technical areas such as lighting and cinematography.

Tusabe, the director, says that while writing the film, he intended to make something meaningful with impact.

“As a filmmaker, you want to create something that has meaning and delivers a message, and my film is about standing against sexual violence in our communities.

The message I’m trying to put across is that it all starts with us. If you see something happening, always try to help in any way you can.

It's easier to tackle these issues as a community or as a group as opposed to individually.”

The screening hosted in collaboration with Sauti Plus Media was also attended by Teddy Chimulwa, the National Project Officer at UNESCO Uganda. During her speech, she noted that the stories are more than entertainment but information and education.

“These stories are not just entertainment but also tools for advocacy, which will reach policymakers, community leaders, and ordinary citizens to raise awareness,” she said.

Over the years, Ugandan filmmakers have improved their work, especially with short films; many of these have represented Uganda in international festivals, and others, such as Sixteen Rounds by Loukman Ali, have won awards at prestiguous festivals such as the Durban International Film Festival.

Just last week, Herderboy, an animated Ugandan short film, was nominated for the SAFTAs for Best Animation alongside other Lazizi Moto films. This was happening at the same time the Ngalabi Short Film Festival was on at the Design Hub in Kampala.