Shocking tricks Kampala conmen use to have you snoozing and losing

One cold Sunday morning, a young man woke up to a shocking spectacle. His wallet was lying lonely on the carpet, the contents scattered all over and his Shs30,000 alongside three smartphones missing. The man, whom we shall call Ham for privacy, after all, this is no compassionate story for a fundraiser, quickly reached for the door. It was locked, the keys dumped outside. He remained locked up until his laundry woman came. Before the laundry lady came in, Ham had used his small non-smart phone (ka-torch) to call the lines in his lost phones. They were all switched off. He did not give up and kept trying to call the numbers until one of them finally went through.

“Hello Ssebo,” the man on the other side answered. Ham told him about his missing phones. He described his favourite – a Samsung Galaxy Note 20. The man on the other end, who identified himself as Musa, a phone dealer at Freedom City, gave him hope when he acknowledged the described phone. “It is here. Two young men left it here and borrowed Shs80,000. They promised to top up Shs20,000 when they return to pick it up. It is hours since they left it here, so I decided to switch it on, hoping they may need to contact me,” said Musa, carefully setting his trap. “But I understand your pain and since you are a fellow Muslim, I can give you back the phone if you give me the Shs80,000 they took from me,” Musa offers.

An irrisistible deal!

“But how do I get it?” Ham asked, excited, without asking what Musa would tell the phone ‘owners’ when they returned. “Where do I meet you?” Ham asked. “No chance,” Musa said. “You do not know me. I do not know you. I cannot trust you. What if you arrest me?” Genuine concern. So the dealer suggests that Ham sends him half of the money via mobile money and his boda guy delivers the phone and he will pay the balance on delivery. Musa read out the number where Ham would send the deposit and because it was registered in a female’s name he hurried to defend that; “it is my wife’s name.” In the background, Ham heard Musa haggling with the boda guys. “Shs7000, from here to Industrial Area? No, this one is my client. Do not overcharge him. Shs5,000 is enough.” In hindsight, Ham thought that Shs5,000 from Namasuba to Bugolobi was a little too good to be true.

But when possessed by demons of loss, even the reddest flags look snow white. The demons screamed in his ears: “Why are you always negative? This is your chance. Your only chance.” And with such scenarios, somehow you will not open up to even your closest friends, until you have struck the deal. Ham sent the Shs40,000 and waited with bated breath for the boda ddelivery. He anticipated like a gambler waiting for the final whistle on that football game that will make him an instant millionaire. But in the betting world, it is also commonplace that a very late goal happens, and shatters all hope like an atomic bomb. But Ham had trusted Musa. He waited. And waited. He calledthe boda man’s number. Off. He called Musa’s number. Off. He called his own number. Off. “Poor network, maybe,” he thought.

It is only an hour later that the blindfold crumbled to his feet, baring all truth. These cons had hit again. As I listened to this unfortunate drama unfold, I saw two parties; the two men who left the stolen phone at Musa’s shop, and Musa, the kind phone dealer. But when it all unfolds, it then hits you that this was the same conman, back in part two. These guys will not smell the scent of heaven, you may think. But one would argue that they are better than those boda guys who turn on you in a dark corner, strangle or hit you with a hammer and snatch all your property. Or those machete-wielding burglars who raid your home, rob you and threaten your family or even take your life.

‘Smart boda’

After covering a night event, Bob, a senior sports journalist, wanted to be home as soon as yesterday. Bob loved his drink, but that fateful night, he did not imbibe. Ready to go home, he waved down a random boda man near Forest Mall in Lugogo, among the many who throw their net around night events. Disclaimer: Not all night boda riders are rogues. But you cannot tell a double-dealer who will not waste a chance to skid away with your phone, bag or wallet. A few metres away from the venue, in a dark area, the bike stopped suddenly. Was it faulty? Bob wondered. “Can I borrow your torch, please?” The boda man requested, humbly. Bob pulled out his ka torch phone.

“Come on, I also have that one. I need a brighter light,” he begged, persuasively. Bob pulled out his smart phone and handed it to the boda man. A few minutes of touching the wires around the engine, the rider started the bike and handed the phone back to the owner. (He was buying his trust). On they rode through the cool breeze of the night. But about a kilometre or so away, the bike stopped again. This time, Bob offered the phone without being asked. The rider held it between his jaws, while fixing the ‘fault’, Bob watching the roadside. Again, the boda man kicked the bike, and when it responded, he rode.... away. Alone! Bob shouted, shocked seeing the guy vanishing with his smartphone, torch on, between his jaws. No one came to his rescue. It was over.

That free ride

One sunny Sunday morning, Moz, a wannabe rapper, started at the studio, before proceeding to his cosmetics shop in Kikuubo. On reaching the main dirt road in Busaabala in Makindye, a Kampala suburb, a man in the backseat of a black Toyota Wish waved at him. The driver had hooted for his attention. ‘Do I know them?’ Moz doubted and walked on towards the restaurant, where he wanted to pick a snack. Taata wa baana twandikututteko (Sir, let’s give you a ride), the Wish guy offered. ‘I am stopping a few metres ahead,’ Moz hesitated. “Still, let’s drop you there. This dust…,” the seemingly caring driver said as Moz took the seat behind the co-driver’s. In about two minutes, Moz begged to alight outside the restaurant. He tried to open the door on his left. It failed. “Push harder,” the driver told him. He pushed. Nothing. Then the guy on his right stretched his left arm past Moz to open.

No success. The driver joined to help and finally, they succeeded. At the restaurant, Moz ordered snacks. “But do you have change of Shs50,000?” He asked the waiter, while reaching for the money in the lower right pocket of his cargo pants. He only felt coins. He turned the pocket inside out, searched his other pockets. Nothing. The money was missing. Even his old Tecno C15 was nowhere in sight. He remembered that before he boarded, he had been chatting on WhatsApp and when he entered the car, he had rested his phone on his lap, near his backpack. “Damn! These fools have robbed me,” he instantly mourned. So, even the seemingly middle-aged lady with fair skin and reddish-brown braids in the co-driver’s seat was one of them? Or a potential victim as well? He wondered. He regretted taking that ride for a distance he usually walks with ease. “I mourned my old Tecno. All my photos, my song demos,” he recalled, swearing never to take any lifts from strangers.

The friend and police

In 2019, Tom bought a used IPhone 5, from boyhood friend Darius at Mutaasa Kafeero. At Shs300,000, that was some deal because six years later, a new one costs about Shs1.5m. A week later, however, he received a call: “Hello Tom, we are policemen. We want to meet you. It is about that stolen phone…” Tom hang up on them. The ‘cops’ called again, immediately, insisting on a meeting. “You are conmen,” he hang up again. What followed shocked him. Six guys, in plain clothes, raided his workplace – a restaurant on Lumumba Avenue in Nakasero. Their guide? His homeboy, Ivan. The ‘cops’ had printed out Tom’s contact list and Ivan was listed among his favourites. They contacted him, raided his parents’ home in Kyebando and coerced him to lead them to Tom.

There was no room to think twice. At the restaurant, towards midday, the ‘cops’ told Tom that the iPhone was stolen alongside a laptop. He could not believe it. “But I just bought the phone from my friend,” he said, innocently. “Where is your receipt?” they asked, aware he did not have one. He had trusted his friend Darius. They asked him to sign out his iCloud, and remove his simcard, threatening to drag him to CPS if he did not comply. Tom, the restaurant manager, prayed that the saga ended before lunchtime before his boss return ed. “Now what do we do?” he begged. The ‘officers’ ask for Shs500,000. “I do not have that much,” he pled Because things were looking ugly, he picked Shs200,000 from the restaurant coffers. The men rejected it. Ivan, his friend offered him Shs100,000. They rejected the Shs300,000 too.

He then walked with the ‘cops’ to a moneylender in Wandegeya where he offered his HP laptop as security for a Shs400,000 loan. He surrendered the Shs500,000, painfully, and refunded the Shs200,000 he had picked from the restaurant. Case closed. Hours later as Tom processed the whole saga, he ran to CPS to check whether there was a team deployed to track down a phone with his serial number. “We do not have a case on such a phone,” one police officer said after combing the digital files, confirming Tom’s suspicions; the cops were conmen and his friend Darius was an accomplice. “It has been years, but I have never gotten over it. One day, I will have to confront Darius,” Tom said.

The wrong date

It was past midnight when we met a lady capturing eyeballs by how her curvaceous body was expressing panic after a quick date with a conman. Tendo was a sight to behold. She drew attention with her looks, yet she badly needed help. According to the waitress, Tendo had come in with a man, hands-around-waist, “like they knew each other well.” After some time in the guest room, the man walked down to the restaurant and ordered chicken and chips for Tendo. The delivery was prompt. He left her enjoying and strolled in the parking lot, puffing on a cigarette. Then he climbed back into the room. Third time, he left Tendo in the washrooms, reached the gate, briefly engaged the security guard and exited. Meanwhile, Tendo rushed to catch him, because her Google Pixel 7 was missing.

The boda rider, who had brought the couple here, was on standby – an accomplice. Tendo accused the guard of being a part of the scheme too. “But you have been enjoying together. How could I have known he has stolen your phone?” The guard asked. She worried for her friend whom she had left at an earlier bar. “What if these guys trap her as well?” She thought, hysterically. She pleaded with everyone around, until one offered her a phone. But she could not find her friend’s number. Last ditch, she got the waitress’ phone to send her friend a message via snapchat. But she was offline. Whatever followed, God knows.



