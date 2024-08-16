Showmax to stream epic superhero Iyanu  across Africa

Lion Forge Entertainment has announced that Iyanu, Roye Okupe’s epic Nigerian superhero animated series, is set to launch in both the US and across Africa come 2025. The series will be available on Showmax in 44 African countries, while US viewers can watch it on Cartoon Network and Max.

To save her people from an ancient curse, an orphan called Iyanu must uncover the mystery behind her newfound power. Set in the magical kingdom of Yorubaland, the animated series is adapted from Okupe’s popular graphic novel series, Iyanu: Child of Wonder, published by Dark Horse Comics, the powerhouse behind the likes of The Umbrella Academy and Hellboy comics.

Award winner Serah Johnson leads the all-African voice cast as Iyanu, alongside African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) winner and Vogue US cover star Adesua Etomi-Wellington, three-time AMAA nominee Stella Damasus, multi-award-winner Blossom Chukwujekwu, and Shaffy Bello from “The Black Book,” described by Wired as “Nigeria’s first runaway Netflix hit.”

“Iyanu” is produced by Lion Forge Entertainment, the Emmy-winning company behind the Oscar-winning Hair Love.

“I grew up watching superhero stories on DStv in Lagos, Nigeria. I am delighted that Showmax will be introducing Nigerian children to Iyanu, a superhero who looks and sounds like them,” says Okupe.

Lion Forge Entertainment Founder and chief executive officer, David Steward II says, Iyanu is a series that plays to young audiences everywhere in the world, but its heart and roots are in Africa, where it was conceptualised and created by Roye.

This is why we are so proud to announce a deal with Showmax to stream Iyanu in 44 countries throughout Africa. We envision African children being inspired by Iyanu - and a superhero world shaped around their own.”

“It is an exciting time for African animation, which is winning many of the world’s biggest prizes,” says Nomsa Philiso, CEO of General Entertainment at MultiChoice, which owns Showmax with Comcast’s NBC Universal.

Production team

“As the largest producer of African content globally, MultiChoice is delighted that African stories are finally being told largely by Africans, but it’s also time for African audiences to be among the first to see African stories. Even today, an Oscar winning film like Nowhere in Africa is available. There are numerous examples like that but stories about Africa should be told not just by Africans, but to Africans too,” he adds.

Brandon Easton, the story editor (Transformers: War for Cybertron; Marvel’s Agent Carter) headed the Iyanu writers’ room, which also featured Emmy winner Kerri Grant (Doc McStuffins; Ada Twist, Scientist).

The show’s executive producers are David Steward II and Matt Heath from Lion Forge Entertainment, Erica Dupuis of Impact X Capital, Ryan Haidarian of Forefront Media Group and Doug Schwalbe of Superprod.

Iyanu’s Nigerian art director Godwin Akpan (who worked on both Moremi, the Nigerian episode in Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, and “Iwájú”) will finally have his work streamed in his home country - a first in his career.

African content

YouNeek Studios is an award-winning multiplatform entertainment company founded by Roye Okupe. Using graphic novels, animation, video games, and other forms of media, YouNeek focuses on telling extraordinary stories about extraordinary characters inspired by African history, culture, and mythology, with the ultimate goal of empowering African creatives and storytelling across the globe.

Launched in 2015 and available in more than 40 markets across the continent, Showmax is a leading African streaming service. It offers a unique combination of original African content, first and exclusive international series, popular movies, premium documentaries and the best kids’ shows, plus a mobile-only product to watch the English Premier League.