Singing girl group Warafiki set to release new single

The dynamic girl group Warafiki is gearing up to drop their highly anticipated new song, "No Money No Love", this Friday at 12 pm on their YouTube channel. The trio, signed to Fenon Records, has been making waves in the music industry with their captivating performances, infectious energy, and catchy hits that have captured the hearts of fans across the country.

Recently, Warafiki treated media personalities and music enthusiasts to an exclusive listener's party, where they showcased their upcoming single and officially released the music video for their popular song "Tetubafana". The video, directed by the talented Edris Paul, and audio produced by the skilled duo Joel Keyz and Artin Pro, has already generated buzz among fans and critics alike.

Since bursting onto the scene with their debut single "Bwekati", Warafiki has consistently impressed audiences with their energetic live performances, which have become a hallmark of their brand. Their show-stopping set at the Rugby Africa finals closing ceremony held at Kings Park Arena in Bweyogerere was a testament to their talent, charisma, and dedication to their craft. The performance has been trending on social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X, with fans and critics praising their precision, passion, and entertainment value.

Fenon Records, the powerhouse behind Warafiki's success, is a renowned events company responsible for producing some of Uganda's most spectacular local and international shows, including Jose Chameleone's Gwanga Mujje concert, Chike Concert, Victony Concert, and Lydia Jasmine's shows, among others. With their expertise and guidance, Warafiki is poised to reach new heights in the music industry.