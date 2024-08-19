SipOver celebrates Women in Golf

Former presidents of the Uganda Ladies Golf Union Eva Magara and Anne Abeja, Flavia Namakula - the first female professional Golfer, as well as the Lady Captain of Mary Louis Club, Namulonge, Charity Atuhaire, were among the women in golf who were celebrated for their outstanding contribution to the sport last Friday.

The event follows the resounding success of the inaugural Sip Over event, where Women in Media were honoured a few weeks ago. Held at the picturesque Uganda Golf Club, the second Sip Over edition was an inspiring and vibrant evening, dedicated to women excelling on and off the greens.

This stylish event marked a new milestone for Johnnie Walker’s ‘She Walks’ mentorship programme, a groundbreaking initiative launched in March, to elevate women from different fields and sectors.

The programme has fast become a force to reckon with, in regards to uplift ing and bringing like-minded women together, creating space for them to inspire and mentor one another while sharing stories of triumph.

In true Sip Over fashion, the event was a delightful blend of celebration, whiskey mentorship, and education.

Hosted by the Lady Captain of Uganda Golf Club Wendy Angudeyo, the evening saw female golfers enjoy a sumptuous dinner, whisky mentorship, and an exquisite food pairing session with guests indulging in the rich, immersive experience of whisky, exploring its unique variants and learning how to best enjoy them.

This Sip Over edition was an evening of powerful conversations, shared successes, a renewed commitment to progress, and learning about whisky but credit should also be given to deejays who kept the audience on tenterhooks with his mixes.

The deejays were in class with their selection, giving the audience the best music of their times. Not your everyday music but jams from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s. He mostly mixed RnB, Hip, and soul.

The likes of R Kelly and Cassidy (Hotel), Mary J Blige, Lil’ Kim (Lighters Up), Alicia Keys and Jay Z (Empire State of Mind), and perhaps the best collaboration ever in the 20s Dilemma by Nelly and Kelly among others.