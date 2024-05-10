Sisters go global with basketry

In the lush surroundings of Buyala Village, about 25km from Kampala, off Mityana Road, two sisters, Nodrine Kiremire and Sherinah Nabakooza, are weaving a tapestry of success with their artisanal basketry enterprise.

Drawing inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of Ankore, Kiremire and Nabakooza infuse each basket with a blend of ancestral wisdom and modern innovation.

The designs reflect vibrant colours and regal, intimate and intricate patterns, pay homage to the artistry of their foremothers, evoking a sense of heritage, while embracing contemporary flair.

Each piece takes on an individual character in its colour, wider or bare patterns, spacing, motion, neatness, attention to detail and yet with a modern touch either for storage, home or office décor; as a wall hanging or ceiling piece.

Straw lady handbags, shopping baskets, fruit baskets and light fascinations with a certainty of consistency, durability and gripping sweetness associated with Persian art charastrise some of their works. I felt some of the pieces are underpriced.

For Kiremire, basket weaving is more than just a craft. It is a medium through which she expresses fashion and design, her sense of colour and connects to her cultural heritage.

Trained in fashion and design at MCENSAL School of Fashion and Design in Kenya, her creativity is evident in every crafted piece. Kiremireworked with Kempogo Cultural Park, Masheda Palms Resort and A’lure Hotel. In all these places, her creative fingerprint is indelible.

Birth of the Nkore Designs

Nkore Designs Ltd was born out of necessity during the Covid-19 pandemic. Kiremire and Nabakooza saw an opportunity to empower local women through their craft.

“It was a response to the challenges posed by the Covid-19. It was amid this uncertainty that my vision for a social enterprise took shape.

“In Buyala Village, where we lived and still live, many women saw their livelihoods abruptly ending. They took to digging up fish ponds that the family was diversifying into. But I saw it as unhygienic and unsafe. I shared my vision with my sister. We reached out to Fiona Kamwine, a skilled basket weaver, and collectively decided to train women in this craft. Today, we are working with 50 women weavers,” Kiremire says.

While this was good, there was a challenge of finding the market. Sherinah’s business acumen proved invaluable in navigating this challenge. What started as a small initiative quickly gained momentum, recognised for its exquisite craftsmanship and social impact. Through online presence, the sisters showcased their creations to a global audience, sparking interest in their authentic and ethically produced products.

“We took to online marketing eventually building a website. The response to the online presence was overwhelmingly positive. With the support of family and the dedication of the women we have since established a social enterprise worth more than Shs2 billion, offering training and employment to women in the community. We are changing communities and transforming lives of hundreds of women;” Kiremire says.

What the future holds for the Nkore Designs

Kiremire says the market for original authentic products is inexhaustible. What started as a small Covid-19 lockdown initiative is becoming a force for social change and impact for its exquisite craftsmanship and authentic and ethically produced products.

Kiremire aims to collaborate with a million women in the basket weaving industry by 2028, fostering economic empowerment and community development. She currently works with 50 women at Buyala Village.

“There is space for everyone. We are aware of climate change and we know that there is a limit to the resources we use. We are mindful not to deplete what was bequeathed to us by our forefathers;

“I also found my mojo in basket weaving. I am committed to creations that speak about my Nkore, Ugandan and East African heritage and inspiration. It is a wonderful world ahead,” Kiremire says.