Solome and band give life to Chef Versus brunch

Kampala has a new brunch and it is taking over the city, going by the last edition that happened a few days ago at Salama Springs.

The Singleton Chef Versus, an event is owned by Kampala’s big dogs, attracted Kampala’s crème de la crème who indulged in a lavish six-course meal while witnessing two culinary maestros go head-to-head for the top prize.

Guests at this glamorous affair had the opportunity to share their own reviews of the food throughout the event, showcasing their appreciation for the diverse flavour profiles crafted by the chefs.

At the start of the competition, odds seemed in favour of Chef Mugabe’s Team A menu, however, it was Chef Keletso’s brilliant dessert choice, a delectable chocolate brownie mousse cake infused with Singleton that stole the hearts and taste buds of the guests, securing his win in a landslide victory over Chef Mugabe’s Choco Coco dessert.

In a night filled with anticipation, excitement and active pallets, Chef Keletso emerged as the victor with a remarkable 157 points, beating Chef Mugabe who garnered 96 points.

“Tonight, has been wonderful. I am grateful for the opportunity to be here and entice you all with my craft. I have loved every step of the process. This has indeed been good,” said an elated Chef Keletso.

When the awarding was done, singer Solome Basuuta and her band put up an epic live performance with songs such as Ntwala, Nzáni, Wendi and Sukuma among others while Selector Jay added to the ambiance of the event as he, alongside other deejays, kept guests entertained throughout the evening.