Sports tourism key as hundreds conquer Elgon

The air buzzed with excitement as more than 2,000 runners gathered at the meeting point – a remarkable turnout, well above last year’s numbers. The participants gave off a vibe of energy and ambition as they attempted aerobics, as early as 6am.

Three-time World champion, Cheptegei’s presence added a spark to the event as runners from all over the country tried to chase their personal bests, with many excitedly hoping for the chance to see Cheptegei in person and steal memorable photo opportunities.

As the starting gun fired for the 21km, 10km and 5km runs, runners surged forward, their footsteps creating a rhythm against the streets of Mbale. The course was a relatively smooth one, offering dreamy glimpses of the lush Elgon landscape and a few of the 1,000 waterfalls that trickle down the mountain. Along the route, spectators cheered, shouting words of encouragement and sprinkling colour to add fun to the run. These were not the only stories on the course.

A runner on clutches from Mbarara, pupils as young as seven defied the odds to take on the challenge. These were beyond determined to make a name for themselves, something Uganda Tourism Board CEO Lily Ajarova commended.

“This edition is for the people and the planet and we are very excited to be here as Uganda Tourism Board to support this run. It is for this major reason that sports tourism has become one of the key products that we are pushing to get developed and promoted to position Uganda as a destination of choice,” she said at the finish point.

“We must say this marathon has brought Mbale City to life. The occupancy rate has gone up and as we promote Destination Uganda, these are the kinds of events that should happen – whether music or sports. So for us as UTB this is a way forward. At the finish line, the energy was electric."

As each runner crossed, they were met with ululations and applause. The sense of accomplishment was tangible. Drummers and traditional dancers stationed at the finish point added a local flair that kept participants’ spirits high after the challenge.

As the host of the marathon, Cheptegei showed a side that went beyond his legendary speed. After flagging off runners for the 21km, 10km and 5km runs, he took to the back of the last race – the 5km, gracefully walking behind the final participants. His presence there was calming and reassuring – a world champion guiding those who were giving their all, making sure no one was left behind.

Cheptegei’s gesture ensured every participant felt valued and appreciated.