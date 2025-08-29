Stop trying to understand women!

Dear Diary, Men want us to be their peace, their soft place to land, their emotional support system with a side of home-cooked meals. Fair enough. But here is our counter-offer: stop trying to understand us! You are out here trying to crack the Da Vinci Code of women while you cannot even crack the mystery of the laundry basket. Hint: It has been in the same corner for three years, with a sign that practically screams “PUT DIRTY CLOTHES HERE.” Yet, somehow, your boxers still find their way to the bedroom floor like lost puppies. What exactly are you trying to decode? We glue synthetic hair on top of our God-given hair, spend hours in salons making our curls look effortlessly tousled, and apply acrylic nails on top of our actual nails.

We are living in layers, darling, literal and metaphorical. Meanwhile, you are over there using dish soap as shampoo, which you also use to wash your car tyres when you run out of actual car wash. Women play a completely different game. You are analysing our text response times like you are decoding government secrets, while we are busy mixing three different perfumes to match our Tuesday mood. Do not even get me started on our actual mood swings. Let me break down the monthly cycle for you: Ovulating Baddie will laugh at your “dad jokes” and look at you with gooey eyes.

She is not leading herself, she is possessed by hormones that have temporarily convinced her you are Ryan Gosling. This is not her best form, it is the horn. Menstruating Baddie will dispose of your body like a seasoned serial killer and get back to sipping whisky without missing a beat. You look at her wrong? Dead. You breathe too loudly? Also dead. You ask if she is okay? Death by a thousand aggressive glances. Post-menstrual Baddie will regard you like spaghetti that has been microwaved five times; technically edible but about as appealing as a dentist appointment.

Then we ovulate again, and suddenly you are Aaron Pierre, that is Mufaasa! Trying to understand women is like trying to understand Ugandan opposition leaders; one day they are fighting term limits, next they want to be life presidents in their own parties. Yet here you are, genuinely puzzled about why she needs new clothes with a closet full of previously unworn clothes while you are out here reaching for whatever is closest. She effortlessly maintains a colour-coded skincare routine; morning, mid-morning, gym, and night, while you splash water on your face and call it self-care. You are wondering if she actually likes you. She is busy scanning Amazon for a purse that matches her new water bottle.

Different priorities, different planets. Here is the revolutionary idea; stop stressing yourself out trying to decode us. We are complex human beings with layers, contradictions, and the miraculous ability to function on multiple wavelengths simultaneously. We are living, breathing symphonies with highs, lows, and remixes. Just understand that somehow, against all odds and logic, the woman in your life looked at all your flaws, your inability to aim properly in the bathroom, your tendency to leave cabinet doors open like you are expecting a parade, your collection of crusty gym clothes, and decided to give you a chance.

And somehow, you are still breathing through her perimenopause. That is not luck, that is divine intervention. Instead, understand that you do not have to get us completely. Appreciate that we chose you, show up consistently, and do the best you can with what you have. Only then, dzadzy, will we be your peace. Or Not!

XoXo —TheKat





