Swangz refunds all artiste bookings

Swangz Avenue has refunded all the money they had received for their artistes booked for performances this week after the label embarked on an all-star album.

All the artistes, including Azawi, Vinka, Winnie Nwagi, Zafaran, Elijah Kitaka and Zagazillion plus their managers are in Zanzibar where they went to record the album. They are supposed to be there for a week and with this absence, they had to refund for all the bookings they had.