Swangz refunds all artiste bookings
What you need to know:
Swangz Avenue has refunded all the money they had received for their artistes booked for performances this week after the label embarked on an all-star album.
All the artistes, including Azawi, Vinka, Winnie Nwagi, Zafaran, Elijah Kitaka and Zagazillion plus their managers are in Zanzibar where they went to record the album. They are supposed to be there for a week and with this absence, they had to refund for all the bookings they had.
“Whoever had booked the artistes got a refund for the time the artistes are away. They will be back for normal business next week. They are in Zanzibar for the all-star album, which also features other artistes who will be revealed at a later stage,” said a source at the Industrial Area-based record label.