Tales from Addis: More than just a cartoon residency

Late last year, a friend reached out with news that instantly piqued my interest; a cartoon residency programme organised in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He did not just think I was a good fit, he knew it. For more than a decade, cartooning has been more than my job; it has been my lens on the world, my daily discipline, my creative lifeblood. Yet this opportunity promised more than professional development. It offered a timely escape from the relentless rhythm of producing daily cartoons for a newspaper, an invitation to reflect, reset, and re-energise. I applied.

Weeks of silence followed. Then, just two weeks before the programme was set to begin, I received an email that changed everything. Samuel Mulugeta, the country director of Selam Ethiopia, the residency’s host, wrote to confirm my acceptance. But there was more: I would not just be a participant. I had also been invited to serve as a mentor, alongside none other than the legendary Kenyan cartoonist Paul ‘Maddo’ Kelemba. To say I was thrilled is an understatement. This was more than I had imagined. Having been guided by others throughout my own artistic journey, the chance to mentor rising cartoonists felt like both an honour and a responsibility.

Touchdown in Addis Ababa

On December 8, I boarded Ethiopian Airlines flight ETT 333 with fellow Ugandan residents Maria Byoma and Osward Tayebwa. Two hours and five minutes later, we landed at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, around 2:20pm. It was my first visit to Ethiopia, and Bole Airport made a strong first impression. Spacious, modern, and bustling, it was clear this was a country positioning itself as a major East African hub. Even before leaving the airport, I sensed this trip would be about much more than cartooning. It would be a cultural immersion, a chance to explore a land known for its rich history, vibrant creativity, and progressive energy. As we drove through the city, Addis Ababa revealed itself in layers. Towering new buildings stood alongside preserved historic architecture.

Monumental art dotted the roundabouts, echoing centuries of heritage. Unlike the often-cited excuses back home, Addis looked like a city moving forward, with purpose, or at least with intention. The infrastructure impressed me; paved roads, well-lit streets, and an efficient railway network. But what truly stood out were the people; warm, welcoming, and proud of their culture. At the airport, we were met by the ever-cheerful Dawit, a representative from Selam. He whisked us off to our hotel along Ethio-China Street, a short ride away. After some rest, we were ready to get our first true taste of Ethiopia.

The writer hands over a copy of his book to Associate Prof Bekele Mekonnen of the Addis Ababa University School of Fine Arts and Design

Cultural feast

That evening, under the guidance of Beatrice Wairunge, Selam Africa’s Advocacy Programme Officer, we were taken to Yod Abyssinia, a traditional Ethiopian restaurant renowned for its cultural experiences. What followed was an explosion of the senses; live music, vibrant traditional dances, and a dizzying variety of local dishes and drinks. It was here that I had my first encounter with injera, the spongy, sour flatbread that is a staple in Ethiopian cuisine. I will be honest - it did not immediately win me over. But the, the sweet, golden honey wine served in elegant glass vessels, was love at first sip. I could have easily had a bottle, or two.

Oh my Yod! That night was a feast of food, dance, and warmth. But do not be fooled by the welcome, Addis can be surprisingly cold!

The residency begins

Our base for the residency was the Best Western Premier Dynasty Hotel, a polished venue that also hosted all the workshops and sessions. Here, I had the pleasure of meeting a diverse cohort of cartoonists and creatives from across the continent; Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and of course, Uganda.

Over the following days, we shared ideas, critiqued each other’s work, and discussed the future of arts and culture in Africa. One key focus of the residency was advocacy; how do we push our governments to take arts and culture seriously?

In many African countries, support for the arts remains painfully low. The residency’s vision, driven by Connect for Culture Africa, was clear; advocate for African governments to allocate at least one percent of their national budgets to the creative sector by 2030. This was not just about cartoons. It was about identity, heritage, and nation-building. Across the globe, powerful countries have always leaned on culture to define and distinguish themselves. Why shouldn’t Africa?

Creative escape to Bishoftu

After an intense and inspiring week in Addis, we journeyed 40 kilometres southeast to Bishoftu, a charming lakeside town that felt like a breath of fresh air. If Addis was ambitious, Bishoftu was soothing, warmer, quieter, and brimming with natural beauty. Our new home was TK Resort & Hotel, nestled along a peaceful lakeshore. Here, we shifted fully into creative mode, crafting our final artworks for the residency’s closing exhibition. The setting was perfect; calm waters, birdsong, and the quiet hum of creativity. For four days, we worked, connected, and reflected. The food? Even better than in Addis. The inspiration? Abundant.

Art on display

We returned to Addis rejuvenated and ready to showcase our work. The final exhibition was held at the St George Golla Gallery, a warm and elegant space that brought our collective vision to life. Seeing our artwork displayed; pieces born from days of collaboration, cultural exchange, and reflection, was deeply fulfilling.

More than just cartoons, they were stories. Stories of a continent full of potential, passion, and purpose.

A farewell with purpose