Tales of Mugabi: Weaving experiences into songs

At the beginning of the year, with a few diehard fans, Kenneth Mugabi recorded his latest album, Tales of Mugabi, live at the National Theatre. It was a live recording, probably the first of its kind. He recorded about 16 songs with a live audience, who asked him to repeat a few songs after a performance. He says he decided to do a live recording because Ugandans have always been captivated by live bands and live music. He says regardless of where one goes in Uganda, there is a live band performance there.

Next week, on Friday, Mugabi will host a concert, Tales of Mugabi at the Kampala Serena Hotel’s Victoria Conference Hall. It is not a new thing for him to do concerts dedicated to his albums. “I did a concert for Kibun’omu called Strings of My Soul, at the National Theatre, The Ugandan at Design Hub and People of the Land at Kampala Serena in 2023,” he says. For this album, Mugabi and his team went big on rehearsals before they eventually recorded. The raw version of the album was available on his website at the beginning of September.

He says through the raw album, the audience will appreciate what it takes to put music together. In fact, when you listen to the version available on the website, the recording and cut calls by the director of the day, are all left in. “I wrote most of the songs on this album when I was at university,” he says.The songs on the album, he says are very personal, some he has stayed with for a while, yet others have been left off different albums he has released over the years. Carolina, for instance, has been common on his show playlists even before Kibun’Omu was released, while Njagala Ondabe, he says he wrote it for his now deceased father, at the time he wanted him to accept the path he took, - a musical one.

“My father wanted me to study a certain course. He knew it would be easy for him to help me get by and probably find a job. When I chose to do music, he was dissappointed. He used to talk to me through my siblings,” he recounts. In composing Njagala Ondabe, Mugabi was asking his father to see him for the choice he had made to study music and see him as an adult, making right decisions. That was about the same time he contested for the reality show, Rated Next, and later learnt his father used to watch the show and read the stories in the papers. However, even when Mugabi is grateful his father let him study music and even paid his tuition, there was a plot twist. After studying music at Makerere University for two years, he went to his father and asked him to stop paying tuition because he was dropping out.

“I did my internship with Qwela Band and during that time, I realised that many things we were studying were not applicable in the world of music,” he says.

Mugabi was doing popular studies at the School of Music, Dance and Drama. He was one of the first students to study this, something he says was the heavens handing him his music career even before he knew it. He had sang in school choirs, but it had always been a forceful affair. He had found himself cast to lead and take solos, but always tried to leave. So when he told his classmates that he wanted to do music, most of them thought he was joking.

“I used to joke a lot,” he says. Mugabi writes his music with the help of a guitar, piano or the tube fiddle. Most people easily think he has played the instruments for long, however, he says he learnt how to play from peers, while at the school of MDD. “I was lucky that the heavens just opened the music gates for me. We joined university when they had opened MDD up for those who didn’t necessarily have any background in music. I was one of those people who was starting from scratch,” he says. It was at the university that he met Eugene Gum, Aloysious Migadde, Ronnie Bukenya and Happy Kyazze, among others. Most of these have been part of Mugabi’s career. Gum was his drummer during the People of the Land concert at Kampala Serena. Bukenya has been playing keys for most of his shows and has performed various times with Happy.

Next week, Mugabi will host his fans at Kampala Serena Hotel, the same venue where he had a concert in 2023. The sold out concert was a breakthrough for artistes who do the kind of art he does, although he says it was a painful moment. “There is a lot of effort that goes into putting a show together that wears you out as an artist. The audience does not care, if you are tired. You have to smile,” he says. Mugabi says shows in Uganda are expensive to put out and many artistes don’t make any money after the show is done. Mainly because venues are expensive and many are not even accessible.

“We don’t have enough venues, especially plug and play venues where an artiste pays and simply shows up to perform. Serena seems to be all we have, you can easily tell people about your concert there and everyone knows where it is. We have some venues elsewhere but having a concert there means advertising the place more than the show,” he says. Despite the hurdles, Mugabi chooses to see each concert not as a financial gamble, but as a sacred communion with the people who have walked with him on his musical journey. For him, Tales of Mugabi is more than an album—it is a testament to persistence and the quiet belief that honest art will always find its audience.

The cost of a concert

What they put in.... “We don’t have enough venues, especially plug and play venues where an artist pays and simply shows up to perform. Serena seems to be all we have, you can easily tell people about your concert there and everyone knows where it is. We have some venues elsewhere but having a concert there means advertising the place more than the show.”-- Kenneth Mugabi.



