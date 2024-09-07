That making of the musical, She Loves Me

On Sunday, Yenze Theatre Conservatoire premiered its debut documentary on YouTube. It is not every day that we are excited about content on YouTube, especially as theatre enthusiasts.

Well, what was dropped on the Yenze YouTube account was not just a video but a documentary, which gives us a behind-the-scenes pass to what went on during the rehearsals, the booking, and some critical organisations with both the press and the officials at the National Theatre.

This is the first time that a theatre production is giving the audience access to the nitty-gritty, which in one way or another is helping them appreciate the sweat and passion that went into the entire project.

So where do we find the production?

We met them in one of the early rehearsals, probably at the end of 2023; then, casting had just come together and everyone was still finding their rhythm. From Simeon Lakuc, one of the directors, we learn that they had an open call where actors showed up but many did not know so much about musicals.

“It was hard finding a person that was 360, dancing, singing, and acting; some people showed up and had no idea of musicals, thus asking if they could audition with a Rihanna song. But you’re still happy for the effort,” he says.

She Loves Me was staged at the National Theatre in July. The show follows coworkers who hate each other at the workplace but are corresponding anonymously through letters. But that’s just a nutshell of it; the story is much deeper than the co-workers; it captures jealousy, intrigue, and esteem.

With a stellar cast of Tayo Shonubi, Amanyire Joel Andrew, Grey Miguel Matovu, Ssegujja Edwin Musisi, and siblings Camilla Alina and Alisanyukirwa Joy Matovu, the Yenze Theatre Conservatoire delivered a romantic comedy that kept the audience on its toes while never forgetting to impact them emotionally.

She Loves Me excelled on many technical fronts, such as set design and lighting. Watching the documentary makes one understand why none of this was a mistake; for example, they were the first production to do a set test at the National Theatre.

“When we showed up at the National Theatre for a set test, we were shocked to learn that it had never been done at the venue before,” says Cyrus Bugaba Clinton, Yenze’s logistics and operations manager in the documentary.

But of course, outside the brilliance of She Loves Me, the documentary also exposes the gaps and challenges of being a performer in Uganda, especially if the art in question is theatre. For instance, for a professional production, the cast needs to familiarise themselves with the stage for at least a month before the show opens.

The cast of She Loves Me only got to the theatre stage a few days before their show opening, and even a few days before their debut show, there were other shows also happening at the National Theatre.

She Loves Me opened on Friday, but on Thursday, the National Theatre hosted the weekly Fun Factory comedy show, which meant that the cast and crew could not access the stage for rehearsals or lighting set-up.

It was also amazing to get into the mind of Kenneth Kanaabi, the set designer, to explain his choice of material for the set and why he opted for plywood and hollow metal.